‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’: This is how the public reacted to the Illuminati

It’s been weeks since the premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ and Although at first fans were strongly urged to keep all spoilers to themselves, Marvel is already releasing some of the great secrets of the film on its social networks (it is also true that at this point who wanted to see it without knowing anything, will have already gone to the cinema). The studio has already unceremoniously shared, although not revealing all the secrets of that scene, a promotional video that was recorded during some of the first screenings of the film in which we can see the public reacting to the moment in which the Illuminati appear:

Audiences are going? for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Experience the global phenomenon NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get Tickets: https://t.co/SJijOyGxXd pic.twitter.com/BjJ7uYSvck ? Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 28, 2022

“Audiences are stunned by ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Experience the global phenomenon only in theaters right now.”

Although the rumors that Patrick Stewart was returning as Professor Xavier were an open secret, we had no real evidence for the rest and it was a huge surprise for many people to find Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as another version of Captain Marvel and Anson Mount as Black Bolt Not to mention John Krasinski as Reed Richards from ‘Fantastic Four’. And of course, that’s how, as you can see above, the public reacted to such surprises.

a question of script

Surprises, yes, that are not in the film solely and exclusively at the service of the fans, but that narratively make sense. At least that’s how the writer sees it, Michael Waldron, who in an interview with ComicBook insisted that it was not a decision made to satisfy anyone: “It was always about what’s right for the story, what’s right for Steven Strange, what’s right for Wanda. It was never about serving the fans. We thought “If these characters, the Illuminati, appear, it should be those because those are the Illuminati from the comics, and those are the ones that would really be in the Illuminati. That was our guide.” In the case of the casting, the only one that wasn’t really obvious was Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, worse says Waldron, his name kept coming up in all the meetings.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which you can still see in theaters, is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The next Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to hit theaters are Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. On the small screen, ‘Ms. Marvel’ awaits us on Disney + on June 8.