‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’: two new characters

When the possibilities of parallel realities in a fantasy and science fiction story like the Marvel Cinematic Universe they are innumerable, we can expect anything on screen. Like what Kevin Feige and his writers have set out to do and what it means. Because the infinity of variants in these superheroic adventures give them a wide berth. And it is what we will probably be able to see during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

A few months ago, a strange list was leaked with the possible cameos that could be in the film directed by Sam Raimi and, if it is one of the usual Marvel trolls, we will check it soon. However, they have let us know that they will appear on the screen, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Xochitl Gómez’s rookie América Chávez. a few curious characters.

That Benedict’s Wong ditto, Rachel McAdams’s Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo and Michael Stuhlbarg return is logical. What is striking is that we meet Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier among the Illuminati, the Shuma Gorath that we were introduced to in the animated series What would happen if…? (since 2021) or Gargantos, other variants of the warlock, the Living Tribunal and, according to the latest trailer, Captain Carter and Captain Marvel by Maria Rambeau.

Two variants of known characters for ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’

Marvel Studios

A Peggy Carterthe love of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers whom he embodies Hayley Atwellwe met her at Captain America the First Avenger (2011), a role that he was able to repeat in the winter soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant Man (2015) and end game (2019), in addition to giving him his vocal cords in the episodes “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” (1×01) and “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?” (1×09) in the aforementioned What would happen if…?

Of course, the variant of this series is the one that will intervene during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the third character to come out of it along with the aforementioned Shuma Gorath and the fearsome Supreme Doctor Strange, whose sad origin we were told in the great chapter “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” (1×04). He’s such an interesting guy that they couldn’t let him go, and for that reason we’re going to have him in this movie.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

And when it comes to Captain Marvel from Maria Rambeau from Lashana Lynchfriend of Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson and mother of Monica, who has participated in the film about the superheroine (2019) with the face of Akira Akbar and in WandaVision (2021), already an adult, with that of Teyonah Parris, it is clear that it is the variant of a universe in which she was powered by an experimental engine. In the trailer, a second appears; like Captain Carter.



