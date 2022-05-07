Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: we explain the ending and its post-credits scenes

The wait is over and Marvel Studios finally presented his first release of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Some parts of the world can already enjoy the new adventure of Stephen Strangeothers will do it from tomorrow.

Since it was announced that Doc Strange 2 would have Sam Raimi in the director’s chair grew the expectations of the fans, especially those who follow the creator of Evil Dead, dark-man and the spider man trilogy. To this we must add a luxury cast, led by benedict cumberbatch, elizabeth olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and the newcomer in the MCU Xochitl Gomez.

All these factors were combined in the best way to give rise to a movie never seen in the Marvel Universe. A story that is encouraged to play with terrorthe unexpected twists and even with blood of his beloved characters.

Wanda shines in history.

this note is dedicated to those who have already seen the film. So if you haven’t had a chance to see Multiverse of Madness yet, we recommend that you watch Sam Raimi’s feast of wizardry, multiverse and blood and that go back to readbecause they will surely need it.

spoiler time

it’s time to open your eyes

Stephen (Benedict) destroyed the Darkhold in all existing realities so that the book of the damned do not repeat a new Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson). When everything seemed to be heading for the scene of happiness, like the one in Peter (Tobey Maguire) walking to the sound of Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head, we got the surprise of the stranger’s third eye.

Reading the Darkhold brings trouble.

Their dark variant of the collapsed universe warned the sorcerer of the consequences of just reading the Darkhold. This is the right door to continue exploring the character and the legacy that he will have for having been the last to use this corrupt book.

that unexpected character

After seeing what happens to stranger, we have the first post credits scene. An portal it opens up in the middle of New York in front of Steven and reveals what appears to be a sorceress like the Avenger. The biggest surprise is that this character is played by Charlize Theron.

This mysterious woman he tells Strange that he has to deal with the consequences of two realities almost colliding with each other. Strange accepts, so the sorceress opens a new portal and to the surprise of many it is a dimension similar to that of the primordial entity. Dormammuthe enemy that the hero locks in the time loop with the eye of Agamotto at the end of the first Doctor Strange film (2016).

Who is the mysterious sorceress?

Considering the colors and clothing of Charlize’s character, it’s about Clea. In the Marvel comics, this character created by the huge Stan Lee Y Steve Ditkko, first appeared in 1964in the vignettes of Strange Tales number 126.

Clea belongs to the Faltinea interdimensional race born from pure magic. These beings appropriated the Dark Dimension and its main representatives are the twins Dormammu and Umar. The sorceress is the daughter of Umar and the prince Orinilegitimate heir to the Dark Dimension, that’s why his appearance is human and not Faltian like his uncle Dormammu.

Clea in current comics.

In the Doctor Strange comics, Clea becomes disciple of the sorcerer supreme. Thanks to his enormous powers he was able to help Stephen to defeat Dormammu. Another interesting fact is that in these stories, Clea, in addition to being Strange’s apprentice, is your partner. Considering that the MCU’s Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) walked away from the Avenger entirely, clearly Clea could be the perfect duo for Strange.

Clea also wears clothing similar to that of Stephen and the wizards of Kamar-Taj.

Best of all is that in the end Marvel Studios ensures that doctor strange will return. So let’s not rule out that in the next movies we will see the powerful Clea.

