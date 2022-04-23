‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will not be released in Saudi Arabia

The long-awaited premiere of new installment of Doctor Strange will hit theaters in Mexico night of may 4but not everyone will be able to see the new tape starring Benedict Cumberbatch under the direction of Sam Raimiso that in Saudi Arabia the film did not even receive a distribution certificate.

In accordance with dead line, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will not reach the Middle Eastern country, as previously happened with The Eternalsalso from Marvel, because it shows the romance between a same-gender couple with the first gay superhero, something that is prohibited among their customs. However, the sequel is expected to be released in the United Arab Emirates

What is ‘Doctor Strange 2’ about?

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr. Stephen Strange. The magician has launched a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverseincluding alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces, whereupon he asks help Wanda Maximoff and the Scarlet Witch.

The story involves the debut of America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, who in the original comics they are based on is openly gay. The cast is completed by Chiwetel Ejiofor as the new villain of the story, in addition to Tilda Swinton, as ‘The Elder’, Elizabeth Olsen, in the role of Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

In addition to the possible connection with the Disney series What if…?this second part could start after the chaos caused by the magician at the end of the successful movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, where you opened a gap that you will have to put back in place. It is also expected to connect with the world of Loki.