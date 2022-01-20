Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: will Tom Cruise appear in the film? A photo feeds the speculation of the fans

Many online fans are convinced that Tom Cruise will interpret Tony Stark in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the appearance of an alleged photo taken on the set.

About a week ago the additional filming of the expected project directed by Sam Raimi, which would also have involved the protagonist of Top Gun, concluded.

However, the shot that should portray Tom Cruise on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been carefully examined by fans and many of them are convinced that it is a fake or an image modified at a later time.

The idea of ​​the actor replacing Robert Downey Jr., even if it is only a vague hypothesis for now, has also not thrilled many people. A tweet posted online summed up the thinking of many by stating: “Never show us Tom Cruise playing Iron Man, I’d rather never see Tony Stark again“.

The existence of the multiverse would, however, allow for the introduction of new versions of the beloved superhero and Marvel had chosen Cruise to play Tony Stark before turning to Robert Downey Jr. The star had explained that he had given up the part he was offered because he was convinced it wouldn’t work. Tom had pointed out: “When I do something I want it to be done right. If I commit myself to something it has to be done in a way that I can be sure it will be something special. And it didn’t seem like it was going to work at the time. I have to be able to make decisions and make the film as grand as possible, and it just didn’t go the way I wanted it to“.