By Marisol Rodriguez | 11:00 am 29 April, 2022

After a long wait, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the fourth installment of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrives in theaters and promises to be epic.

The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Doctor Stephen Strange, the Supreme Sorcerer, is directed by Sam Raimi, who previously helmed the first Spider-Man trilogy.

With a budget of 170 million, this new adventure also includes Elizabeth Olsen in her role as Wanda Maximoff and the character Miss America, played by Xochitl Gomez, is introduced.

Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Topo Wresniwiro and Mark Anthony Brighton reprise their roles from the first film.

The plot

Months after the events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Doctor Strange tests the limits of his powers and this leads him to explore a new dimension of his abilities.

As never before, the famous super-sorcerer will face the darkest corners of the Multiverse and must have allies new and old if he wants to survive the dangerous alternate realities and a mysterious new enemy.

Before going to the movies…

For you to enjoy this film to the fullest, before going to the cinema make sure you have seen ‘Doctor Strange’, obviously; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and the chapter dedicated to the dark version of Doctor Strange in ‘What If…?’

In short