Doctor Strange in the Video Game Multiverse; all his appearances in the industry

Lhe new Doctor Strange movie promises to be one of the phenomena of the moment. So much so that it has started with great force, collecting hundreds of compliments among users and critics who have already been able to enjoy the film. That is why today, at MARCA, we want to offer you aA compilation of games in which Doctor Strange appears, either one way or another.

According to our accounts, Doctor Strange appears in at least 34 different video games, although in many of them he emerges as a simple cameo and/or a secondary character without great relevance in the story. That said, I apologize for the lame joke in the title, but it was necessary.

The first appearances of Doctor Strange in video games

First appearances of Doctor Strange.

The first time we were able to enjoy Doctor Strange in the world of video games was in 1984, in Questprobe featuring The Hulk, a graphic adventure game designed by Adventure International. In it, Hulk had to recover a series of gems to fulfill his objective and defeat the villain on duty. Stephen appears in his astral form to give us a clue about an old enemy: Nightmare.

We also want to highlight The Amazing Spider-Man vs. Kingpin, his second appearance. On this occasion, the “Sorcerer Supreme” comes into action to help us locate various enemies. In addition, he also gives us a device so that we can teleport home if we are in a very dangerous situation. It was in 1991.

A recurring in massive games; LEGO and Capcom stand out

Doctor Strange in LEGO.LEGO.

Most of Doctor Strange’s appearances in the video game world are related to the rest of his companions. from the marvelite universe. Mostly, he usually emerges as a secondary character (in some cases partially recurring). He has never stood out too much for his prominence, although we hope that this will begin to change more and more thanks to his growing popularity.

where s has something more of importance is in the games of Marvel vs. Capcom, as he has been part of the roster of controllable characters on several occasions. Although he has never been -at least as far as I remember, BCN Fighters correct me if I’m wrong, because surely they know it with greater certainty- one of the most powerful dolls, he has always been fun to control within the various fighting games in which it has appeared.

Besides, Stephen has always brought his peculiar sense of humor to the LEGO subsaga, this being one of his most frequent and important collaborations. In fact, in some of them he has had great moments, although he has never been the main axis of the story. In the first game he simply made a cameo appearance, but in the sequel he became one of many playable characters. In fact, we can even visit the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The collaboration between Doctor Strange and Fortnite

Doctor Strange in Fortnite.Fortnite.Epic Games.

One of the most recent and famous appearances of Stephen in the world of video games is related to one of the kings of the game. battle-royale:Fortnite. Epic Games, one of the companies that has made the most collaboration agreements in recent years, enhanced its already close relationship with Marvel through the “Sorcerer Supreme”.

happened during the Season 2, Chapter 2, and included a good handful of cosmetic accessories for the players. Furthermore, the character himself joined as skin through the battle pass, although to get it we had to go up to level 100.

List of all games in which Doctor Strange appears