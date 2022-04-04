Doctor Strange Part 2: Marvel Movie Running Time | Benedict Cumberbatch | Movies | Marvel Comics | UCM | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

After “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has taken a multidimensional course and with the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Many harsh views are also expected on “What if?” be answered. Will there be time for all this? How long is the movie starring benedict cumberbatch? Here the details.

The multidimensional portal opened by Steven Strange in the last tape Spiderman has caused the appearance of some characters from other universes, but in addition to the superheroes played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, others would arrive who represent a threat to our reality. That’s what this second installment will be about, starring the sorcerer.

And it is that the advances have revealed some important participations such as that of the Scarlet Witch (or Scarlet Witch, in English), after Wanda decided to isolate himself after the damage caused that he showed in “WandaVision”. Although it is not known what role she will play in this installment, it is initially presumed that she is an ally of Strange.

Under the direction of Sam Raimi, scripted by Michael Waldron and produced by Kevin Feige, will feature actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. But how long will it last? It was reported that The film will last two hours and six minutes..

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Presale tickets and release date in Peru

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will officially arrive in theaters in Peru next Thursday May 5; however, on Wednesday the 4th of that month, the pre-premiere functions will be held in Latin America. The sale for this exclusive presentation will begin this Wednesday, April 6 in the different entertainment networks in the country.

