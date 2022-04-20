Doctor Strange preview in the multiverse of madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch “settling accounts”

Stephen Strange will not have it easy in the challenge that awaits him in his new solo film, as anticipated in this new television spot.

Although Thor: Love and Thunder is understandably trending right now after the release of the trailer for Taika Waititi’s film, we shouldn’t forget that we have another marvelous date in theaters a couple of months before.

We are referring, of course, to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film directed by sam raimi that will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the former Sorcerer Supreme.

It will be May 6, 2022 when Doctor Strange 2 debuts in theaters almost everywhere in the world. Naturally, we are in the midst of a promotional campaign, with Marvel Studios launching television spots as if they were on sale.

The last of them “Reckoning”, which you can find above these lines, anticipates the consequences that Strange will face in the film after his actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, in his effort to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland)cast a forbidden spell that ripped apart the multiversal fabric and brought multiple enemies of Spider-Man to New York from other realities.

The film seemed to end with the situation under control, but the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness made it clear that the party, as Tony Stark would call it, was not over.

Accompanying Benedict Cumberbatch in the cast of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness we will find Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Patrick Stewart, plus Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The film began production with the claim of being “the first horror film in the MCU”. While those intentions have been changed a lot, Sam Raimi’s touch promises some terrifying revelations, in a way, as Stephen Strange plunges into this multiverse of madness.

In the meantime, don’t forget that the Moon Knight series will serve as a wonderful preparation until just the week of the premiere of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.