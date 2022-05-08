Doctor Strange: the work of Rachel McAdams before being famous | United States Celebs | Marvel Movies | MCU nnda nnlt | FAME

Rachel McAdams is a talented Hollywood actress, whose last film she has participated in, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, has made us turn our eyes again on her. In the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for the acronym in English), she plays Christine Palmer, an emergency surgeon who was a colleague of hers and the couple of Stephen Strangejust as she did in the first installment of the same film in 2016. But this has not been the only role for which she has stood out, since she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for “spot light”, among other nominations and awards he has received. But did you know that before she became famous, the Canadian worked at a McDonald’s?

Yes, just as you read it, before she became well known in the world of the seventh art, the actress worked in the American fast food restaurant franchise. Next, we tell you what her work was, how she did, how long she was there and much more; so pay close attention to this part of the life of McAdams, who was born on November 17, 1978 in Ontario.

Rachel McAdams arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ held at the Dolby Theater on May 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Michael Tran / AFP)

RACHEL McADAMS WORKED AT McDONAL’S BEFORE REACHING FAME

For a start, Rachel McAdams’ road to success was far from easy, because at first she never imagined being an actress, but was focused on becoming the best in figure skating for which she was constantly training since she was four years old. However, when she was 7 years old, she one day saw a group of children putting on a play at school, something that quickly caught her attention.

After telling her parents, they signed her up for Disney and Shakespeare summer camps, and from the age of 12 he participated in the productions of the Original Kids Theater Company, London. As a teenager, she directed children’s theater productions. She at the same time continued to participate in figure skating until she was 18 years old, winning regional awards. But because the money did not reach him, at the age of 16 he worked at a McDonald’s.

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams attends the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick!” aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California, on May 4, 2022 (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

What was Rachel McAdams’ job at McDonald’s like?

During an interview with GlamorRachel McAdams said that she worked at McDonald’s in Canada before becoming a Hollywood star. “Yes [trabajé en la franquicia de restaurantes de comida rápida]for a good three years. My sister and brother worked there. My sister was my manager!”he stated.

He said that he was encouraged to work in that place because at that time, when he was 16 years old, he was directing a children’s theater and the money was not enough to pay all his bills.

He also told how it was to belong to said franchise. “It was a great place to work, but I had a bit of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) with hand washing and just didn’t have the time. They said, ‘Hey, drive-thru is going backwards. Stop washing your hands!’ I wasn’t a great employee.”he pointed.

But that was not his only drawback; since, on one occasion, Rachel McAdams broke the orange juice machine. This is how the actress, before becoming famous, did a job like any other person.