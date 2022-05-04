Entertainment

Doctor Strange: These are the 6 confirmed cameos, will Tom Cruise appear?

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

The wait finally ended. After the remarkable success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the box office flop of Morbius, Marvel is presented again on the big screen through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, film starring benedict cumberbatch which, so far, has six practically confirmed cameos.

Doctor Strange will be released worldwide next Friday, May 6, so it is expected that theaters will be packed with people to learn about the new future that the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the death of Hombre de Hierro and the output of Captain Americaso watching this film seems essential to learn more about the ambitions that this company has in mind.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Moon Knight: Fans React To Epic Series Finale

46 seconds ago

Half of the Cuban choir Entrevoces stays in Spain

11 mins ago

Celebrate Star Wars Day with the appearance of Darth Vader in the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

13 mins ago

Nicki Minaj, 5’9 Royce Da, DJ Quik and More React to Dave Chappelle’s Forward Getting “Charlie Murphy’ed”

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button