Doctor Strange: Wanda’s scene in the new trailer for the film that generated a furor in the networks

The expectation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is getting higher. Fans know that there is still a month to go before the long-awaited premiere, which is scheduled for May 5. Meanwhile, to liven up the wait, a new trailer for the film appeared on Marvel’s social networks with some details that caused a stir.

The film directed by Sam Reimi brings together Dr. Stephen Strange, a character played by Benedict Cumberbatch, with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), something that had already been anticipated at the end of Wandavision.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Dream (Official Trailer)

Forced to deal with the consequences of his actions in Spider Man: No Way Homenow the sorcerer must take charge of his decision to “desecrate reality”, as the mysterious Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) explains in the first trailer for the film, which was released during the Super Bowl.

In the new preview that came out this Wednesday, titled Sleepsurprises are not lacking. In fact, the return of two characters who had already appeared in the film is confirmed. Scarlet Witch and in Vision (WandaVision)the Disney+ series.

“I was dreaming the same dream every night,” says Doctor Strange. “Every morning I have had the same nightmare”, affirms Wanda Maximoff, while their voices merge into one, a detail that amazed the fans. That’s when the superheroine approaches her two sons, Tommy and Billy, and kneels to hug them. However, at that instant, everything becomes fuzzy and Wanda appears in another reality, which suggests that the reunion was part of an illusion.

“The most anticipated reunion. Billy and Tommy, the children of Wanda, together in the new preview of Doctor Strange”, wrote a Twitter account specialized in the Marvel universe that published a scene capture.

The appearance of a character so loved by the public as the one embodied by the actress Elizabeth Chase Olsen, younger sister of the famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsenprovoked all kinds of reactions and comments on social networks.

How could it be otherwise, it didn’t take long for the memes to appear about the inclusion of the Scarlet Witch and her children in the long-awaited Marvel movie. “Wanda love of my life, a month to see you”, Wrote a user who counts the days until the premiere. She also attached a fun Pixar image doctored with references to her favorite superhero.

“I want Wanda to destroy the little emotional stability I have left.”, Said another tweeter who did not know how to take the matter lightly. To graph it, she added a photo of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), from the Dickinson series, screaming.

“Wanda lost everything, then she got it back and then lost it again… Queen, you deserve the world and whatever you want, kill anyone, we will justify you”, wrote a fan willing to forgive everything to his idol. He also published the images of Wanda with her children and what happens immediately after, in a kind of parallel reality.

“The change of voice from Strange to Wanda, by God, in the end I’m going to die in the room”, maintained another user shocked by the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To see it in the cinema you will have to wait another month.