Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness Coming to Disney+





geekzillos! Do you want to revive the Multiverse of Madness again? Well good news, Disney + soon welcomes DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS on your platform.

InDOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESSFrom Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) reaches deeper into the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS It hit theaters on May 5, 2022.

Disney+ announced that DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS from Marvel Studios will arrive exclusively on the platform on June 22.

By the way! geekzillos, did you already know these facts about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?



