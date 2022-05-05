Doctor Strante 2 The Illuminati cameos

The day has come and the fans of Marvel Studios they can already go to theaters to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new film from the studio and that has huge expectations.

And it is that as its headline says, the arrival of the Multiverse is unleashed and this tape with Sam RaimiDirector will continue to address what we have already seen in series like Loki and the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Although the great protagonists are Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)many expect to see several cameos and that were promised in the campaign of The Multiverse of Madness.

And this because in one of the last official trailers it was confirmed the rise of the illuminati, a group of the greatest Marvel heroes and whose members were unknown until now. Although some were made winks in advance and the appearance of a famous X-Men character, there are several who will be surprised with who makes up the team.

Attention! Below are spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and don’t want to find out what happened, don’t read on.

What are the cameos in Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has several cameos, especially we get to see several Doctor Strange. The defender version who teams up with and betrays América Chavez, Doctor Strange who was part of the Illuminati and the Evil Doctor Strange that faces the protagonist Strange.

But the big cameos are without sweat the illuminati, who, although they have a sad ending, were a great moment for the fans. Here we mention each one and who they are:

bite: This version of Mordo, whom we met in the first Doctor Strange played by the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, is quite different. In this second part he plays Mordo again, but the version of the Supreme Sorcerer who is part of The Illuminati.

Captain Carter: A big wink for fans was the return of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who in this universe is the version of Captain America. As we saw in the animated series What If…?, Peggy is the captain of this universe, although of course in her British version. In the series it was explained what would happen if Steve Rogers was not the one who received the super soldier serum, and Carter was. In Doctor Strange 2, we were able to see this version in live action.

Blackbolt: A cameo that few noticed is that of Black Bolt, an original member of The Illuminati and who was played by the actor Anson Mount, the same one that was put on the skin of Black Bolt in the series inhumans. This production was not very successful, but Mount still repeated his role, although with a reinvention of the hero who starred in the series.

Captain Marvel: Very different from Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), this captain is the version of Mary Rambeau, partner and friend of Danvers, and that in this universe she is the heroine. The character was played again by Lashana Lynchwho was Rambeau in the solo Captain Marvel movie in 2019.

Mr Fantastic: Without a doubt, the revelation that Marvel kept the most was Reed Richards, leader of fantastic four and interpreted by exactly the actor that the fans asked for: John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place). This interpretation was one of the most applauded, but it also leaves many doubts for the future, since it is confirmed a Fantastic Four movie and we will have to wait to see if Krasinski will be confirmed in the role. This due to his shocking ending.

Professor X: As seen in the trailers, Sir Patrick Stewart returned to his role as Charles Xavier of the X-Men movies, being the first mutant to debut in the MCU. The inclusion of Stewart as leader of the Illuminati, He was the one who had the most prominence and leaves the door open for other mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic University.

Bonus track:

Although he was not one of The Illuminati, in the first post-credit scene another character made a cameo, Clea (Charlize Theron). One of Strange’s romantic interests in the comics and who is Dormamu’s niece, Clea showed up without much explanation to ask Stephen for help in the multiverse.