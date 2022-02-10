Doctor under investigation for Covid vaccine exemption certificates – Umbria

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 09 FEB – A doctor from the province of Perugia is being investigated as part of some ongoing investigations by the Nas carabinieri on Covid vaccination exemption certificates issued to some patients. False ideological crime that would be contested. The news is reported by the site The new daily compass and the investigation is covered by absolute secrecy.



In particular, the file concerns certain exemption certificates as to the veracity of which doubts have emerged. A few dozen medical records would have been seized.



Based on what has been learned from ANSA, it is not excluded that the proceeding already concerns others. However, it is not clear whether this is a real line of inquiry.



“I do not regret: I would still exempt those patients of mine from the vaccine,” the doctor told the New Compass. “I have documented everything – he added -, even the consultations of specialists. I am not a no vax, but as a doctor I have the right and duty to evaluate the principle of prudence when there are risk factors”.



