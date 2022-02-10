doctor under investigation for false ideology // Umbria24.it

A doctor from the province of Perugia investigated for false ideology in the context of investigations that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out regarding certificates of exemption from Covid vaccination issued to some patients. The Catholic site raises the case The daily compass, who interviews the woman. The investigations would concern the veracity of some certificates and, again according to what we learn from the article, dozens of medical records were seized. “I do not regret – said the woman who, denouncing the affair through her lawyer, she wanted to remain anonymous – I would still exempt those patients of mine from the vaccine”. «I have documented everything – she added – she, even the consultations of the specialists. I am not no vax, but as a doctor I have the right and duty to evaluate the principle of prudence when there are risk factors ».

THE INTERVIEW WITH THE DOCTOR

The interview Still in the interview, the doctor explains: «The only reason that prompted me to exempt these patients of mine was a sacrosanct principle of prudence which every doctor in science and conscience would have the right and duty to be inspired by. Certainly – she added – these are not ‘easy exemptions’, much less market: in science and conscience I would still confirm those exemptions today ”. According to the woman, among the exempted there are patients with serious pathologies: people “with a history of epilepsy, with lymphomas, with serious neoplastic histories, patients with hypertensive crisis – she says – and other pathologies that can be established risk factors for a vaccination . Indeed, in some cases I have with me the certificates of public health specialists who advise against vaccination ».

The Pdf Commenting on the story, the Umbrian coordinator of the People of the Family, Saimir Zmali, underlines that “in respect of the work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, we ask that the right and duty of doctors to practice the profession according to science and conscience, in full respect of their autonomy, be respected professional and scientific competence. We understand – she adds – the need to ensure compliance with the law regarding the Green pass and vaccination regulations, but we hope that the doctor can return to work in peace and that clarity is made on the methods and reasons for which it was sent. an inspection “.