Doctor would have abused a deaf patient with mental problems in Suba

The health system in Bogotá is still in question. To the allegations of sexual abuse by the nurse Jorge Enrique Pérez to at least 11 psychiatric patients at the La Victoria hospital in the town of San Cristóbal, south of Bogotá, Now a complaint is added by another patient with mental problems, but this time in the town of Suba.

This is a 27-year-old woman who suffers from hearing loss, mild retardation and epilepsy.. The woman entered the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Clinic on December 28 and was there for almost a month, during which time one of her treating doctors would have abused her.

As reported by Alexandra Peña, the patient’s mother, at the clinic, the doctor who apparently abused his daughter would have bathed Juliana (name changed at the request of the mother) to try to erase any type of evidence, but in the Forensic Medicine report there is evidence of a tear in her vagina.

“My daughter was hospitalized in the clinic for an anxiety issue. She is a girl who has mild mental retardation, is deaf and has epilepsy as well. She was hospitalized since December 28. On January 14, they ordered her out, but since I was isolated due to covid, I couldn’t go pick her up. On January 21, the social workers from the clinic took her out without my consent and brought her to my house, but at that time I was not in the apartment and they declared that I did not need to receive her and they returned her to the clinic.” Those were the first words that Alexandra gave SEMANA in her harrowing account.

After learning that her daughter was taken from the clinic without her authorization, Alexandra went to the Superintendence of Health and filed the complaint with a lawyer from the entity. She later went to the clinic to take the complaint and asked to see her daughter, but the entity’s medical staff prevented her from doing so.

The next day, Saturday January 22, Juliana’s grandmother was the one who came to the clinic to ask about her granddaughter. The medical staff gave him a plastic bag with Juliana’s wet clothes, which would be the beginning of a fatal outcome.

“My mom received the bag with the wet clothes. My daughter, who speaks sign language, and who was in a state of disturbance, tells my mother to please get her out of there, that she doesn’t want to be in that place anymore, “said Alexandra.

Already being at home, but with many anxiety attacks and suspicious behavior, Juliana confesses to her mother that she would have been raped by a doctor inside the Fray Bartolomé Clinic.

“The girl begins to urinate on her clothes, not wanting to take a bath, going into the bathroom and crying for hours. She lasted on January 24, 25 and 26 with these behaviors without being able to sleep, but on January 27 in the morning she told me: “Mom, they raped me, a doctor raped me in the bathroom, he beat me, he put a handkerchief to cover my mouth,” and it is there, being in the bathroom, that the doctor wets her and that is the clothes that they gave my mother”, Alexandra affirmed with a broken voice.

Concerned about what had happened, Alexandra took Juliana to Forensic Medicine and, while in the company of an investigator, Juliana recognized the doctor who had abused her. To Alexandra’s surprise, it seemed to be the doctor who years ago, when Juliana was just a girl, she had also treated her at another medical center.

“My daughter describes him: the big, tall doctor with a mustache and glasses. She made me the initial of his name with her hands, I took out a medical formula, I pointed out the doctor’s name, I searched for him on Google and when I showed her the photo, she assured him that it was him “, Alexandra explains. According to her mother, it would be the psychiatrist Nelson Coutin.

Being in Legal Medicine, Juliana underwent a medical examination and although there were no traces of fluids, the report showed a vaginal tear.

“As the days passed, the Sijín took over the investigation and an expert sign interpreter questioned Juliana. She recounted how she had been abused and when she was shown different photos, she identified the doctor in all of them,” Alexandra commented. The Sijín investigator who took the case was Catalina Rivera.

Although the events occurred in January, The information has been made public until now because Alexandra denounces that the investigation has been under the power of Prosecutor 268, Elizabeth Rodríguez, for two months, but so far nothing has happened in the case.

The most disappointing thing about the case, Alexandra points out, is that the doctor Nelson Coutin continues to practice his profession as if nothing had happened, but this time at the Simón Bolívar hospital.

The person in charge of publicizing the complaint was the councilor of Bogotá, Diana Diago, who demanded an immediate response from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretary of Health, Alejandro Gómez, to what happened at the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas clinic.

“Sexual abuse cannot continue to go unpunished in the District. Today I highlighted a case in which a young woman with disabilities was apparently sexually and physically abused at the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas clinic. This process has been forgotten for months in the Prosecutor’s Office and I request that it be processed quickly. For its part, to the Ministry of Health and Women, protect the victim,” said the lobbyist.