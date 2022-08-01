#Doctores2022: a new generation of doctors graduated and celebrated in Parque Batlle – Information – 07/31/2022
A new generation of doctors graduates of the University of the Republic He graduated this Sunday, July 31.
Before the pandemic, recent graduates would party for hours at the Port Market. Since 2020, due to the pandemic, they did it in Parque Batlle. On that occasion they received several criticisms from colleagues and authorities due to the crowding that occurred during the health emergency.
This year, as in 2021 and in a normal framework, hundreds of people, including students and family They gathered in the same place to celebrate.
The celebration was outdoors in the vicinity of the Velodrome. In social networks, the hashtag #Doctors2022 grouped several images of the festivities. For his part, the Uruguayan Medical Union (SMU), the Medical College of Uruguay Y ASSE they sent greetings to the new doctors.
ASSE greets and congratulates the new doctors graduated this July 31.
From the largest provider in the country and the human resources training institution par excellence, the doors are open to continue building more and better health 🙌💪 pic.twitter.com/qTIKMEQjI2
Congratulations to the new generation of doctors and doctors!
📍 July 31
