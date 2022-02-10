Doctors and dentists united and with shared paths for a rational reorganization of Italian medicine

Among the most felt issues in the health sector from a post-pandemic point of view, there is that of basic medicine, currently operating under a contracted freelance regime.

Recently some voices have been raised that would like the transformation of general practitioners into dependency relationships, a hypothesis not only not shared by the trade associations but also by the research that the consultancy firm MERCER (see WHO) has recently carried out with the coordination of former Minister of Labor, Maurizio Sacconi.

Among the solutions that could contribute to an improved review of the role of family doctors, forms of association between several professionals have been hypothesized, with personnel and technologies capable of guaranteeing services that are available 12 hours a day and are able to collaborate with future community houses foreseen by the PNRR.

A path, that of aggregation between professionals, which could represent a path shared by other categories, in particular that of Dentists who, with ANDI, have long been promoting associations between Dentists as a main path towards an evolutionary process of the traditional paradigm of the mono-professional practice, in which the pact between patient and caregiver continues to be privileged in a wide-ranging trust relationship that is inspired by treatment but above all by prevention. A choice that stands as a bulwark for the commercial drift that is represented by dentistry on the road, with all the risks present for the oral health of citizens.

“This research identifies key words such as associations, aggregation, Society Between Professionals (STP), free choice of dentist and attending physician and integrative health, as reference elements for a modern, functional and responsible health service model, which is finally able to consistently correspond to the health and prevention needs of citizens – comments Carlo Ghirlanda, national president ANDI – These are the terms that ANDI has supported and pursued for a long time, and which today are the common heritage of all our members. ”

Returning to the hypothesis of the transformation of family doctors into employees, the research carried out has raised another important problem, namely that of pensions. In fact, if such a transformation were to take place, a serious risk would be incurred for the Enpam Foundation, the pension fund for doctors and dentists.

For this reason, Enpam welcomes the reorganization model of the local health services as hypothesized in the survey carried out. According to the President of the institution, Alberto Oliveti, “the health needs of citizens are met by guaranteeing the possibility of choosing a doctor of their own trust and ensuring physical proximity, such as that of the studios present throughout Italy, and not miles away from your home. It would be unthinkable if the family doctor became an employee, with all the rigidity that this relationship entails, rather than making him remain a parasubordinate freelancer “.