Doctors and nurses ask for a unique model of eventual

Rafael Reig and Gabriel del Pozo.

The Federation of Education and Health Unions (FSES), of which the nursing union (Satse) and the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), have already registered their proposals to carry out the adaptation of the Framework Statute to the Basic Statute of the Public Employee. The union organization, which is one of the pieces of the Temporality Working Group of the State Area of ​​Negotiation, transferred its contributions to the ministerial body early this Wednesday, as confirmed Raphael KingGeneral Secretary of Union Action of the Nursing Union, to Medical Writing.

After the second meeting to report on how the Framework Statute can be modified to adapt it to Law 20/2021, of December 28, on urgent measures to reduce temporary employment in public employment and which is to be developed Royal Decree-Law 14/2021, of July 6, the alliance considers that the modifications proposed by the Ministry of Health “they are not enough”which is why they have drawn up a series of joint proposals that they hope will finally be accepted.



Modification of the temporary hiring modality

Among the most notable contributions, Reig comments that they consider “fundamental” the modification of the temporary hiring modality in the field of statutory personnel. “There is a tremendous variability in the type of hiring, which has given rise to an abuse of temporality. Therefore, we propose that there be only a type of temporary staffwith different interims”, maintains the secretary.

On the other hand, establishing a temporary limitation of interim that, “in no case”, can exceed three years. “This ensures that a place in a health service is not eternally vacant. After three years, that position has to be occupied by permanent staff”, he explains.

Likewise, as a new article of the Framework Statute, it has been proposed that it be mandatory to publicize the health services organic templateof a public nature, to be able to plan personnel needs and, above all, put a stop to temporality.

Other ideas of the trade union organization are that the provision of jobs, either by transfer contest or competition-opposition, be at least biennial and that the vacancies that are difficult to cover are identified and encouraged. In this sense, they request that the transfer contests be “permanently open”. “It would streamline the process of providing jobs with permanent staff, which, in turn, leaves a free space that can be filled by another person,” Reig details. These modifications have been included in articles 30 and 33 of the Framework Statute.

As for the weekly restSatse and CESM have included a modification in order to establish that the average to calculate it will be a reference period not exceeding 14 days, and not in two months as before. On the other hand, according to the union organization, the limit of ordinary and complementary weekly hours should be calculated in four months, and not in six.

Finally, Reig explains that, “as resolved in court”all temporary staff must be entitled to three-year payments.