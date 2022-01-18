More and more health professionals are leaving Como to work across the border

Doctors and nurses choose Switzerland “Serious shortage, incentives to keep them” The doctor who works in Ticino: “These are the consequences of years of non-investment and cuts”

Como



An economic incentive to keep the Como health workers and prevent them from choosing Switzerland.

One of the reasons for the chronic shortage of healthcare workers in our area is the continuous outflow of doctors and nurses headed across the border, attracted by much higher salaries. A proposal has been made to the management of Asst Lariana on the subject. “We need to find economic tools – he says



Maximum Couple



, Uil del Lario, representative of the RSU – A proximity allowance to avoid the voluntary resignation of health workers to Switzerland. We also asked the former hospital to report this serious problem to the Region ”.

In 2021, 283 positions among the health workers in force at Asst Lariana ceased, pending new competitions, for example for social health workers and the arrival of new family nurses.

“Switzerland historically attracts a large pool of Italian colleagues – he explains



Adriano Martinelli



, a historian pulmonologist from Como for years also operating in Ticino – before the pandemic the flow did not seem so significant, but now the staff in hospitals and clinics is so lacking that the problem has become evident if not dramatic. All this is the result of years of non-investment and cuts. Add to that the now unsustainable working conditions due to Covid. The pressure for those who are left is getting worse ».

