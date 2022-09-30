Doctors and teachers are lacking to train them

The Forum of the Medical Profession warns about the lack of teachers in the Faculties of Medicine and from the Ministry of Health they recognize that 1,000 new doctors would be needed each year

The Medical Profession Forum pointed out this week the risk posed to current training in medical schools by “the worrying shortage of medical faculty, something that directly affects the quality of teaching.” This declaration comes at the time that the Ministry of Health recognizes that 1,000 new doctors would be needed each year and announces an increase of 1,200 places without changing the training plans.

Castilla-La Mancha has medical schools in Albacete and Ciudad Real. Archive image of Ciudad Real students.

There is a deficit of 3,800 professors for the teaching of the 44 degrees of Medicine that are taught in Spain

Faced with the continuously disseminated message of the lack of doctors, the organizations of the Forum want to warn that the focus is being put in the wrong place, since it is ineffective to increase the educational offer for the Degree in Medicine if you do not have enough teachers to facilitate a quality education for future doctors and create new faculties not justified by academic or health criteria.

In this line, last January the Forum echoed the reports of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine (CNDFM) that indicated that there is a deficit of 3,800 professors for teaching the 44 degrees of Medicine that are taught at a national level, so it would be necessary for 410 teachers to join each course while the number of those who are accredited does not reach a hundred and, in addition, a growing presence of non-medical teachers in the Medicine Degree has been confirmed. .

On the other hand, the implementation of a system similar to the MIR, of a single district for the entire geography, has also been requested for access to Medicine places in the faculties, since in some centers not all available places are being covered. .

The eternal problem: more graduates than MIR places

Faced with this situation, the organizations of the Forum consider it essential to make an improvement in the entire training process, adapting the places available for the Degree to the supply of resources without reducing the quality of teaching, while at the same time adapting the positions of specialists to the needs of the National Health System, since there are currently more graduates of the faculties than those who subsequently access the Specialized Health Training. In this sense, it is key to encourage and recognize the work of tutors as a key piece to promote and improve Specialized Health Training.

Finally, the organizations of the Forum have expressed their support for CESM’s demand for the meetings of the Area where the modification of the Framework Statute is negotiated, in which the union is demanding a specific regulation for the doctor and the medical staff.