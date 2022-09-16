doctors are “concerned” about your health

Doctors to Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are “concerned” about her health and have recommended that she be placed under medical supervision at her Scottish castle of Balmoral, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. “Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” she said.

“The queen continues to feel comfortable and will stay at Balmoral,” where she usually spends late summer, the palace added in a brief statement. The closest members of her family were informed of her condition, the British news agency PA reported, while the new Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed the country’s concern over the news.

Also read: Increasingly less popular: Abdo Benítez opened a service station almost alone

The heir to the crown, Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, William, 40, set out for Balmoral, some 800km north of London, their respective offices announced. The health of the elderly monarch has been a matter of growing concern since last October it was learned that she had spent a night hospitalized to undergo medical “tests” whose nature was never specified. Since then, she has reduced her schedule considerably, her public appearances are becoming more and more scarce and in them she is often seen walking with difficulty aided by a cane.

In June, the United Kingdom celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in style, the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Elizabeth II, who increasingly delegates more official functions to Prince Charles. On Tuesday the monarch had received at Balmoral the resigning Prime Minister Boris Johnson and her successor at the head of the Conservative Party, whom she commissioned to form a government as the new leader of the parliamentary majority.

An image of the act released by Buckingham Palace, in which the monarch was seen shaking hands with Truss, caused concern because the queen’s hand appeared unusually purple. For the first time in her long tenure Elizabeth II had decided to stay at Balmoral rather than return to London, where her transition usually takes place, due to her health problems.

It may interest you: Diana’s death: the mourning that shocked the British monarchy

“The entire country will be deeply troubled by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” Truss tweeted Thursday. “My thoughts – and those of everyone in the UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family,” he added. On Wednesday night, the royal house had announced that the monarch decided to postpone an online event after her doctors advised her to rest.

Elizabeth II was virtually absent from her platinum jubilee celebrations, appearing only twice briefly on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the tens of thousands of people gathered there. However, a few weeks later she took part in various public events in Scotland, appearing smiling and carrying a cane at an armed forces parade in Edinburgh in late June.

Source: AFP.