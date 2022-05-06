Doctors begin to clarify: “The vaccines have not kept expectations and give side effects”

A document was entered in the minutes during the council of last 21 April at the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Rimini. The document written by 60 professionals asks for a meeting for a comparison and discussion on scientific literature data on Covid and on the treatments used to stop the spread of the infection. The news is reported by Rimini Today.

What was written by the professionals of Romagna, who created an informal group called “We are Doctors“, Is destined to be discussed because, sent to the editorial offices of the newspapers, it announces that”the vaccines did not meet the expectations that had been put forward, that is, to stop the pandemic“. And again in the concluding part of the document, speaking of the experimental gene drug, they say that there are “the appearance of serious, if not fatal, side effects“.

The intent of the doctors in question – he writes Rimini Today – it is not that of nourishing divisions, but of facing a sincere and constructive dialogue in respect of reciprocal convictions. “In the last two years we have all had to face the hard pandemic period – write the professionals – some of us have been vaccinated with three doses, others with only one or two doses, in most cases also contracting Covid; others among us have chosen not to get vaccinated out of free choice or as a precaution because they are carriers of conditions or pathologies that constitute a risk factor. However, most of us have acquired natural disease immunity. For months, we have all realized that the vaccines have not kept the expectations that had been proposed to us, that is, those of stopping the pandemic and giving us back our freedom ». The doctors continue their argument by emphasizing that “In the face ofineffectiveness in preventing infections and spread of mutations of the original virus, it is a common experience, now daily, to witness, often helpless, the evidence of side effectsalso severe, caused to the detriment of the population. The purpose of our Order is to protect public health and we are all our Order: but what are we doing to protect the health of citizens? We are witnessing, decree after decree, an abdication of medicine to politics. We blindly trusted one Science transformed into dogmawhere is the doubt was silenced and punished: we can no longer continue to pretend that everything is fine for fear of dissent ».

The reflections on experimental gene drug anti Covid (commonly called vaccine) are reaching other medical orders around Italy. The Rimini professionals conclude: «The inconsistencies and the anti-scientific nature of the directives given to us is disconcerting. We cannot fail to ask ourselves questions in front of a vaccine with dubious potential which is imposed on us first, under penalty of suspension from work, a vaccine presented as having no contraindications, evading the precautionary principle and the possibility that what is healthy for one person may not be healthy for another. It is now more and more evident and less and less concealable, the appearance of serious side effectswhen not even fatal. How many doses will we still be forced to undergo? How many doses will we still be willing to do? And how many doses could we endure before reaching a point of no return? ».

► Most read

► Back to the first page