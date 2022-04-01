doctors, concerned about the health system

King Felipe VI and Tomás Cobo, president of the General Council of Physicians (Cgcom).

The president of the General Council of Physicians (Cgcom), Thomas Cobowas received this Friday in audience by King Felipe VI, a meeting in which the representative of the Spanish medical profession expressed his concern about the future of health model In our country.

Cobo has highlighted the “exhaustion” they suffer health professionals and, especially, doctors after the two years of pandemic that are added to a situation that “already needed reforms”. “Half of the professionals present symptoms of burnout and a third of them would retire if they could, this is a huge system risk of our country, because without doctors, no successful health model can be sustained”, he stated.

In addition, the president of the Cgcom has exposed some of the main lines of work in which the corporation works to serve the profession, and especially society. In this sense, he has highlighted the process of digital transformation in which the organization is immersed, the promotion of continuing medical education in our country based on a European framework, the care of health professionals through the Comprehensive Care Program for Sick Doctors (Paime), the renewal this year of the Medical Code of Ethics to integrate the new challenges of Medicine or the project of a Faculty of Pan-African Medicine.

Health and sustainable development

It has also highlighted the strong commitment of Cgcom with the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, a task that is being channeled through the three foundations that the Council has and also with initiatives such as the Medical Alliance Against Climate Change.

In this same line, the Gender Observatory and Profession, as well as the Observatory Against Pseudosciences and against aggressions, are part of the current lines of work whose ultimate goal is to be useful to doctors and citizens.