Doctors criticize that the increase in medical students will take 10 years to have results

The Official College of Physicians of Zaragoza received this Tuesday with some suspicion the proposal to increase the number of medical students in Aragon, since the measure, as the Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, already recognized, “does not immediately resolve” the shortage of professionals. “After a six-year career, a medical professional needs another four or five years to complete the specialized training that enables him to work in the public health system,” recalled Javier García Tirado, president of this collegiate organization. In this sense, he pointed out, the results will not be seen before 10 or 12 years.

Therefore, conside the expansion of MIR positions, especially in Family and Community Medicine, where the needs are more “pressing” is more appropriate. “This offer must be increased much more than at the level of medical students,” she stressed. However, he recalled that an analysis of the specialties would have to be done because not all of them would need the same increase and even, in some very specific ones, the offer could be “reduced” or “stop calling for a few years”.

In any case, García Tirado pointed out that in addition to training professionals, it is also necessary to “build their loyalty.” And, for this, it is necessary to offer “working conditions” and also “remuneration” that favor doctors to stay in the Aragonese community and not prefer to opt for other types of jobs. “If we don’t retain them, we are in the same problem,” he emphasized.

“We will be able to have professionals in whom a significant economic investment has been made and who can then be transferred to another area of ​​professional practice and, therefore, the expansion of positions does not reach an effective solution for the health system”, stressed the president after assessing the measures proposed to alleviate the deficit of specialists.