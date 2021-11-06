“Doctors fleeing our hospitals, bad conditions”

“In recent days we have read in the press many articles relating to the commitment of the General Management of Uls 5 Polesana to give answers also to the requests that, as trade unions, we have been sending for a long, too long time to those who govern Ulss. There have also been countless requests to the Region, calls for tenders, and staff recruitment, but, in fact the situation is still the same, because the competitions are almost deserted due to the now well-known lack of Doctors who respond to job calls “.

It is the worried cry of alarm that is launched by the trade unions that protect doctors: Davide Benazzo for Fp Cgil Medici, Francesco Chiavilli for Cimo Fesmed, Piero Di Pasquale for AAroi Emac, Nicoletta Santipolo for Anaao Assomed.

“It is clear – the communication continues – that, if this of the competitions is the only tool in the field, it appears as an attempt to hide behind a finger. The situation is so dramatic that by now the issue is no longer even the enormous amount of overtime work, which, as already communicated, far exceeds the maximum ceilings dictated by the regulations.

The real issue that arises at this point is the health and safety of those who work, the stability of the local health system and the consequent ability to provide services. We remain disconcerted to see the substantial immobility on these issues. For too long we have been sounding the alarm that the conditions and the working environment have worsened so much that there is no other possibility than the escape of the Doctors and even those who remain risk getting sick “.

“Another theme advertised in the press is the coverage of the so-called apicality, the new workhorse of the Management. In a few months, many competitions have been scheduled for the filling of the Primary positions that had not been filled for years. However, no one reflects on the great damage caused, first by the reorganization choices linked to the Regional Hospital Cards that have cut entire services, and then by the scientific choice made in recent years, not to cover for too long the positions that have remained vacant for retirements or for escapes, resulting in a clear precarious situation, with consequent disaffection and further exodus of professionals who did not see professional prospects in our Ulss “.

“Now, we are rushing for cover, trying to remedy the short-sighted choices, which, in recent years, have irreparably damaged health care in our territory. But, in reality, the only real convenient solution that continues to be proposed is that of unloading on the shoulders of those who remain, in a manner that leaves at least perplexed, the whole amount of institutional activities of a very extensive company in order to succeed to ensure the right to health. This is clearly a failing choice and the protest, which arises from a situation that has brought the staff to their limits, cannot be solved if the problem is not addressed at the root. Otherwise, the flight of staff and patients from this Ulss will not stop and we will no longer be able to ensure the health service for our citizens “.

“The theme of the unpaid overtime not yet closed, and the proposal of the Directorate advanced in the Prefecture rejected by the Assembly of Doctors, represent only the surface of a huge problem that must be placed on the agenda not only of this Directorate, but of the whole territory. For this reason, on Friday 12 November at 3 pm, we have summoned the Managers of the Health Area, the few among those who, obviously for reasons of service, will be able to be present and participate in the meeting at the Auditorium of the Rovigo Hospital where, in addition to the General Manager Dr. Simionato, we invited the representatives of the territory in the region, the Councilor Cristiano Corazzari and the Councilors Laura Cestari and Simona Bisaglia, the President of the Conference of Mayors Luca Prando, the Mayors of Rovigo and Adria Edoardo Gaffeo and Omar Barbierato, and the President of the Order of Doctors Francesco Noce “.

“The situation must not be simply relegated to a trade union confrontation and think that the problem is some money more or less; the territory must understand that the organizational capacity to fully protect the health of citizens is at risk, and that the responsibility for this cannot lie with those who provide the service. Not understanding this and not taking the responsibility to sit down at a table and create the synergies useful to develop the necessary strategies, in order to be able to overcome this very heavy situation, is a serious mistake, which will be paid for by all the citizens of this territory ” .

“If other solutions and perspectives are not proposed that can really convince professionals of the real desire to change the current conditions, there will be no other choices than protest, with the possible consequent reduction in the provision of health services to citizens “.