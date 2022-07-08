Doctors from abroad in Spain: grows to 4,293

Two doctors move around the hospital.

Having overcome the toughest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, Spain has once again become a pole of attraction for doctors who have completed their degree abroad. A total of 4,293 doctors from other countries joined the National Health System (SNS) in 2021, which represents the second highest figure in the last decade after the ‘boom‘ starring in 2019, just before the coronavirus health crisis.

The volume of doctors who have emigrated to Spain has grown by 6.3 percent compared to the influx of professionals that occurred the previous year when the figure closed at 4,036. For the fourth year in a row, the country has broken the 4,000 barrier. An unprecedented figure until 2018, according to the count made by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The data comes in a year in which the Ministry of Health has been forced to raise the quota of non-EU citizens to cover the vacant MIR posts in some parts of Spain.

This increase in admissions from abroad is especially conditioned by the arrival of doctors from Argentina. In just one year, the figure has passed from 351 to 564, which represents an increase of more than 60 percent. The recovery has also been noted in other traditional points of origin such as Colombia which has reached 664 (16.2 percent more) or in Ecuador which has reached 363 (44 percent more).

On the other side of the scale, a slight setback has been noted in some of the countries that have traditionally incorporated more doctors into Spain. It is the case of Cuba, which has decreased slightly to provide 564 doctors or from Venezuela, which has fallen to 737. Both continue to represent, in absolute terms, two of the main sources of emigration in the sector.

The rise of doctors from abroad has left Spain with an affluence equivalent to that of other neighboring countries such as Italy that closed 2021 with 4,039 and slightly below Belgium (9,608). Leads the OECD global ranking United Kingdom with a recruitment of 66,211 doctors who have been trained outside its borders, although the database does not yet offer updated data on points such as Germany, France or the United States which are some of the destination points par excellence.



The volume of nurses from abroad is reduced

This upward trend has not been translated in an equivalent way in other professions such as Nursing. in total they came 593 professionals from outside our borders to practice in the National Health System (SNS), which means 3.9 percent below the 617 the previous year. In the midst of a pandemic, the recruitment of nurses skyrocketed to its highest point in the last decade.

This downward evolution is marked by the reduction of Nursing professionals from UK that has plummeted from 99 to 13 in a year marked by the approval of the Brexit. It has also regressed italian market which has closed the year with 58 incorporations, which is 30 less than the previous one. Or the Portuguese which has dropped to 112.

On the other hand, there has been a generalized increase in Latin American countries of origin. Colombia (74), Venezuela (48), Peru (43) or Cuba (39) are some of the territories that have grown the most in the last year.