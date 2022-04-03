Doctors get up to date on gastroenterology issues

MAZATLAN.- Seeking to update themselves in the field of medicine, increase their knowledge and improve their skills in practice, around 370 doctors from different parts of the country gathered in this port to attend the North Regional Congress on Gastroenterology.

The president of the Mexican Association of Gastroenterologists, Ricardo Humberto Raña Garibay, pointed out that this congress takes place in two stages, the first for first-contact physicians, and another for updating gastroenterologist specialists.

He said that in recent years the demand for gastrointestinal ailments has been increasing, hence the importance of these events for first-contact doctors, so that they have the necessary tools and can carry out a more accurate diagnosis.

“The Congress is divided into two stages, the first for first contact doctors, to spread the good ways of doing medicine, since they are the base, as well as in the second stage, to update gastroenterologist specialists,” said Raña Garibay.

He indicated that the presentations will take place on Friday and Saturday, there will be approximately 70 conferences with renowned doctors who come to nurture and update all those present.

Gastroenterologists, endoscopists, hepatologists, internists, surgeons, general practitioners, residents, medical students, nutrition graduates, as well as nurses attend the Congress.

On the other hand, Raña Garibay commented that from July 26 to 29 of this year the course “Viva la Vida” will be held in Cancun, on the occasion of the 21st anniversary, and for the first time it will be held in Mexico by the Faculty of Medicine from Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins Institute of Nursing.

“The Viva la Vida event is a special program organized by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, to join the Mexican Association of Gastroenterology and carry out a great update and knowledge event,” he exhorted.

The event brings together a total of 60 sessions with topics on Gastroenterology, Endoscopy and Hepatology, taught by 45 professors from the United States of America, Mexico and Latin America; a Fellow course, a Nursing course and many more academic activities.