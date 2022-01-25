Doctors have discovered an effective way to overcome insomnia

by

Doctors have discovered an effective way to overcome insomnia

Doctors have discovered an effective way to overcome insomnia

Express: hugs help fight insomnia effectively.

2022-01-24T22: 47 + 0100

2022-01-24T22: 47 + 0100

2022-01-24T22: 47 + 0100

Doctors have called hugs an effective way to fall asleep faster. The British newspaper Express reports on it. Experts conducted a study and found that around 16 million people in the UK suffer from insomnia. According to experts, during the day a person releases the hormone cortisol, which is responsible for the stress response. For healthy sleep, it is necessary to reduce the amount of it. Mitigating the stress load after the hug will reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen the immune system and release dopamine will relax the muscles. All this combination of factors, doctors assure, contributes to making a person fall asleep quickly.

Express: hugs help fight insomnia effectively.

Doctors have called hugs an effective way to fall asleep faster. The British newspaper Express talks about it.

Experts conducted a study and found that around 16 million people in the UK suffer from insomnia. According to experts, during the day a person releases the hormone cortisol, which is responsible for the stress response. For healthy sleep, it is necessary to reduce the amount.

Getting comfortable in bed and hugging your loved one can reduce feelings of anxiety and improve your mood, according to doctors. At this point the body begins to actively produce serotonin, which plays an essential role in the sleep-wake cycle.

Mitigating the stress load after hugging will reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen the immune system, and release dopamine will relax the muscles. All this combination of factors, doctors assure, contributes to making a person fall asleep quickly.

