Doctors in the square in Rome, ‘saving emergency medicine’ – Chronicle

First aid doctors and nurses in the square in the center of Rome. The event, organized by Simeu (Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine), in Piazza Santi Apostoli. One hundred people are expected to attend the sit-in, regularly forewarned.

“Saving emergency-urgency medicine means saving the entire NHS” writes Simeu on her website launching the initiative. “Two years have passed since the beginning of the pandemic and what has happened has shown the country how sacrosanct our affirmations and our alarms were – he adds -. Today, still engaged in the management of the pandemic, we find ourselves prostrate and exhausted to continue to fight on two fronts while we face a structural crisis that we have never experienced before. The problems that afflict us are numerous and have not yet received constructive attention. The time has come to try to make our reasons heard in a different way, to show the faces of Emergency Urgency professionals “.