Doctors increasingly at the corner – Quotidiano Sanità

Dear Director,

I too, like other colleagues, was disappointed by the report at the Roman conference on the “medical question” presented by President Anelli, who compiled a cahiers de doléances of symptoms without attempting to clarify the pathophysiology and etiology in order to arrive at a diagnosis of the disease that infects the category. Instead, the national president of CNAI did so without euphemisms, proposing a certain diagnosis: the medical “lobby” complains about the loss of the historical centrality / systemic dominance – according to others of a corporate matrix – which guaranteed status privileges and an income from social position, economic and hegemonic on the market and “ancillary” professions, anachronistic and by now on the avenue of sunset.

It follows the devaluation of the malaise of doctors, detected by the survey presented at the conference, in the face of the needs of the sick, as if burn-out, abandonment, lack of staff and work disaffection – of doctors and nurses themselves – could not reverberate on the quality of care provided to patients. Moreover, the claim of “advanced and autonomous nursing practice with prescription” is coupled with the disputed promotion of the OSS to general nurses, proposed by the Veneto region and accused of usurpation by nursing organizations.

In practice, doctors are in the corner for having taken advantage of a blank delegation granted to them by the company, gradually revoked to make room for emerging interests and professions, in a job market dominated by an unstoppable techno-scientific differentiation. In short, it would be the last act of the descending parable of an elitist dominance, however residual and for some time attested only to the upper floors of the academic and bureaucratic-managerial professional stratification, and certainly not the prerogative of the peons of the generalist “lobby” that flounders in the territorial swamp .

There are numerous symptoms of this sort of siege under the pressure of recurring economic crises and a public finances in perpetual trouble. Behind the rhetorical screen of flattery from a “central role”, politics has long eroded the alleged centrality with a collection of defaults, disinterest, neglect and systematic postponements of contracts and conventions, outsourcing, precariousness, recourse to internal competition from the quasi-market, underfunding and creeping privatizations whose effects emerged with the pandemic; the passive acceptance of this state of affairs has weakened the strength of a union representation always available to collaborate in order to obtain marginal advantages, albeit at the cost of cultural subordination to political and managerial bureaucracies.

It is not superfluous to list the perverse effects of the crumbling of the (phantom) medical dominance, under the joint blows from the market and administered medicine: a bureaucratic persistence that has reached its climax with the latest AIFA notes accompanied by oppressive Therapeutic Plans, a deprofessionalization for the imposition of executive employee duties carried out on cumbersome computer platforms in silos / monads, a proletarianization for routine tasks in the assembly lines of the business for the benefit of the shareholders of for-profit companies. All at the expense of time, personalization and empathy in the care relationship, in words encouraged as an ethical priority but empirically denied.

However, we cannot omit the contribution given by the media, academic and industrial circuit to what the late Gianfranco Domenighetti defined the original conflict of interest, based on “expectations towards the effectiveness of the medical-health enterprise that go beyond any reasonable scientific evidence “because of the inevitable limits of” impossible “and unsustainable medicine, as Daniel Callahan warned at the end of the 20th century, but relaunched by widespread medicalization despite the dissonant experiences of doctors and patients. Unrealistic expectations resulting from a definition of positive and too generous health, such as that of the WHO in 1948, which in synergy with a misunderstood culture of rights has legitimized virtually unlimited subjective needs, whose knots come to a head mainly in the territorial arena and find satisfaction in the wide offer displayed on the shelves of the liberal supermarket.

The “notorious” Aifa notes (copyright of the former minister Umberto Veronesi) constitute a paradigmatic case of the paradoxes generated daily by the discrepancy between expectations and menus offered by the convent: the denial of the drug with a Note requested by the “demanding” in a hasty way, but improper with respect to prescriptive constraints, the recusal of the capricious and resentful user is triggered by default. Thus the GP finds himself caught in the dilemma between discipline towards the rules of appropriateness and the blackmail of easy revocation, also available online at the first denial.

But the counterpart is of little or no interest in these insignificant dynamics and other similar ones, for example related to investigations suggested in violation of the Lea of ​​diagnostics, only to discover, perhaps with amazement, the counterproductive effects of the daily dripping of tensions, up to the open conflict. verbal only: burn-out, dissatisfaction and generalized stress, defections from early retirement, shelter abroad or to the free professional shores of graduates from the training course in MG, areas lacking for years with entire desertified territories, pervasive defensive behavior, crisis vocation due to the lack of appeal of the profession, voluntary resignation from hospitals and finally thirty-year-olds wishing to retire.

Faced with the worried audience, the Minister was reassuring: these results were widely expected and only apparently worrying. The next 2/3 years of confusion, inconvenience, mass abandonment, frustrations due to endless waiting lists and shortage of supply due to a shortage of hospital and local doctors, were taken into account for a “physiological” transition, waiting for the solutions effects of the countermeasures adopted in the last period.

As if for years the ministry had been run by an alien indifferent to the fate of Italian healthcare. As if it were all inevitable and cannot be remedied by prudent and provident management. Perhaps it is the price that politics is willing to pay to put the phantom medical dominance in line for good?

Dr. Giuseppe Belleri

Retired GP and SIMG animator

April 28, 2022

