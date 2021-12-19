Doctors no vax raid the assembly of the Order, insults and chaos

Total chaos, today, during the assembly of theOrder of doctors. About fifty health workers no vax, suspended after refusing mandatory vaccination for the category, broke into the meeting, a Rome, held at the Villa Palace hotel. The meeting was suspended and postponed.

Medici no vax, what happened during the raid

Insults and some shoving flew. The no vax shouted ‘Shame’ and ‘mafia’. Police and carabinieri intervened on the spot to restore order. THE doctors no vax they accused the board of the Order of Doctors of “not having suspended those who were in arrears and instead of having suspended doctors who did not get vaccinated”. On the other hand, an attitude defined as “instrumental” by the Order and which “in fact prevented the normal development of the assembly”. The Order also recalled that from this year there is an innovative system to recover credits from defaulting members and that the suspension is instead a government provision, which passes through the ASL and concerns people reported by the same hospitals.

Medici no vax, the anger of a doctor

«In the Order of Doctors there are professionals who do not pay the annual fee, but instead we hurry to suspend doctors who are not vaccinated. For not being vaccinated I was demoted: now my job is to contact patients to make appointments for medical assistance ». This is what one of the doctors explains no vax – a fifty-year-old Roman who works in the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital – who was present at the assembly of the Order in Rome, where today the police intervened to calm moments of tension.

Medici no vax, Hope’s solidarity after the raid

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, spoke by telephone with the President of the Order of Doctors of Rome Antonio Magi after what happened this morning with the interruption of the Order’s assembly by a group of no-vax doctors. The Minister expressed “support and solidarity” to President Magi as well as “gratitude for the daily work carried out to protect the right to health”.

Medici no vax, the Order: “We all listen but missed an opportunity”

“We have always been open to dialogue, but we need to discuss in a calm manner. Contradictions must be avoided. I don’t know yet if we will take action, we will evaluate the various behaviors. What is certain is that I will listen to anyone who wants to calmly express their thoughts. Unfortunately today these people have lost an opportunity to have their say ». Thus the president of the Order of doctors of Rome, Antonio Magi, at the end of the assembly in Rome at the conclusion of the assembly, where today the police intervened to quell moments of tension unleashed by the protests of No Vax doctors. «I am sorry as a doctor and president of doctors to witness these manifestations of degeneration of the category. However, I believe that the situation is getting out of hand a bit at all – adds Magi -. I continue to ask and hope for action that will protect the health of all citizens in this serious moment of pandemic. Although embittered by what happened this morning, I reiterate that the Order of Rome is, and remains open to listen to the requests of all its members, without exception ».

