Doctors prefer a personal use of their social networks

The use of social networks it has become something else in the day-to-day life of most people. And it is that there are more and more, especially young people, who see these tools as a window to the world and a possibility to know and make themselves known. This is somewhat extendable to the field of Medicinewhere two-thirds of doctors prefer to be on social networkswith a notable greater presence of those under 45 (77 percent vs. 64 percent). This follows from the latest report prepared by Medscape entitled ‘Inappropriate conduct inside and outside work: self-analysis of Spanish doctors’. An investigation that shows that although the majority of doctors have accounts on social networks, the majority, that is, 62 percent prefer to have a solely personal profile.



Only 7% make professional use of social networks

This contrasts with only 7 percent who prefer exclusively professional use. However, 31 percent of the 1,600 respondents opt for the middle path and prefer to make personal and professional use simultaneously. This same study reveals of the 34 percent who are not online, the majority (82 percent) are not interested in them. Meanwhile, 24 percent do not enjoy using it by suggesting that they do not have time and 18 percent allude to confidentiality. Only 4 percent of physicians are concerned about social media as a potential avenue for harassment.



What are the most used social networks by doctors?