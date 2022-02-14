Doctors: she is escaping from hospitals. Three out of four ready to leave to go privately or abroad – Chronicle

TRENTO. Only a out of four doctors would make the choice of go to work in the hospital. And one in three would like to anticipate the time of retirement. Yet: 78% have from 10 to more than 100 days of unused vacation and 59% consider the level of psychophysical stress “high”.

The data – disturbing – emerge from a study by Cimo Fesmed, the doctors’ union, e concern Trentino. The survey was attended by 4,258 doctors from all over Italy and was designed to gauge the mood of the staff working in the ward.

The numbers of our province – 153 responses represent one of the highest rates of participation in the initiative in Italy – provide a not very reassuring identikit: our doctors (at least those who responded to the study), are tired, demoralized, resigned and abandoned.

“And we don’t necessarily have to say that it is always the fault of the health emergency: the discomfort is widespread and the working environment is increasingly difficult”, comments the doctor Sonia Brugnara, oncologist and secretary of Cimointerviewed in Quotidiano Sanità precisely to analyze the situation in Trentino with respect to the outcome of the national survey.

Returning to the data, 69% of the respondents from Trentino if they could go back would make the choice to become a doctor again, but only 26% would remain in the public sector, in our case therefore employees of the Healthcare Company.

And the others? 29% (compared to the national average of 18%) would like to anticipate retirement, 17% would go to work privately, 8% would be freelance and 18% would go abroad. One in four doctors, therefore, would remain in the ward at the hospital, while three out of four would leave.

Another item of the survey concerns working hours which, it is emphasized, by contract are 38 hours, while over 48 does not comply with the European standard. In Trentino 30% declare to work beyond 48 hours, while 63% between 38 and 48 hours. Only 9% answered “up to 38 hours”.

But another surprising aspect: in the daily distribution of work, doctors declare that they spend 70% of the time on administrative acts and less than half of that percentage on medical documents and listening to the patient. Only 22% of Trentino medical executives have no days of unused vacation while 78% have from 10 to more than 100 days of unused vacation (56% between 11 and 50 days).

With respect to the two years of the pandemic, doctors are asked who they received support from in facing this difficult period. The answers: 65% from colleagues, 23% from family and friends and only 6% from institutions and society.

«It is thought – continues Brugnara – that Trentino, a land of autonomy, has the best conditions. But the survey showed that the province I represent has at times recorded an even worse picture than the national average. The discomfort is very high and the paradox is that many see the only solution to improve their condition that of resigning and moving to private structures “.

Brugnara, who will present all the results of the survey at a press conference next week, concludes in Quotidiano Sanità by saying that “since a good administration cannot improvise and rely on horoscopes, it is necessary to tackle at the root the knots that the pandemic has brought to a head in order to the shortage and a working discomfort that we had highlighted for a long time in all the available offices, even before the arrival of Covid. These numbers show a symptom of strong unease and the institutions, if they really want to save what can be saved, will have to intervene now and immediately “.