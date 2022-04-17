Doctors show their support for social and health FP

Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom.

There is no consensus in Spanish health on the legitimacy of the future Socio-sanitary title of Professional Training (FP)reviled by a Nursing Committee fearful that a invasion of their powers. But the truth is that not the entire sector takes the same view: for doctors, with Thomas Cobo at the head, the new qualification constitutes an opportunity to “reinforce” assistance and unravel its bureaucracy due to the “shortage of personnel”.

As explained to Medical Writing the president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom)the title relating to the ‘Supervision of socio-health care for the promotion of personal autonomy’ that the Ministry of Education announced at the beginning of the year represents a response to the care deficiencies that the Covid-19 pandemic brought to the fore.

“It has been shown that there is a need to strengthen social and health care, where there is a shortage of personnel and that it is overwhelmed by the process of registrations and cancellations labor”, argues Cobo, who underlines that in other parts of the European Union there is already the figure of the technician in charge eminently of “bureaucratic tasks. In this sense, he defends that patient care must be “multidisciplinary”, which implies a necessary “cooperation” between different areas without obstructing the “health leadership”.

He adds, however, that in this type of degree “it is difficult to know where the borders of the multidisciplinarity”. “The part of socio-health training that these future technicians will have is little. They will have a training that allows them to obtain knowledge of the environment in which they are going to operate, which is the bureaucratic one”, he insists.

Does social and health vocational training invade the competencies of nurses?

This is also stated by the Ministry of Education. The department you lead Pillar Joy defends that the aforementioned qualification does not include in any case “functions of direct provision of health care to patients”, but those focused on the “supervision of the performance of the activities of the technical care team.

“It is a response to what was requested by the Congress of Deputies through the non-law proposal for the creation of a training cycle for Higher Degree in Socio-assistance Supervision in nursing homesas well as all the proposals in the same direction received by the competent administrations in socio-health care”, concludes Education on the new qualification, which will serve as a reference for the future FP degree.