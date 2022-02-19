Doctors warn of the pressure suffered by the Emergency Unit

The pandemic is straining the entire health system. The successive impacts of infections have once again put the focus on Primary Care, but to the same extent, Hospital Emergencies have been seen with a very high level of affectation. For this reason, from the Official College of Physicians of Segovia, a call is made to the different administrations to provide sufficient means to Public Health and seriously and rigorously address a problem that the pandemic has increased.

In defense of the interests of the members and the quality of the service, from this entity it is recalled that the repercussion of this sixth wave has affected practically all levels of care, but that in the case of Emergencies, the problems they arrive aggravated by previous issues that have led to the exhaustion of professionals in this field.

From this service of the Segovia Assistance Complex, they detect that vaccination has notably helped to ensure that the high rates of infections have not translated into hospitalizations in the plant or in Intensive Care.

Luis Gómez de Montes is the head of the Hospital Emergency Service and remembers some figures. From the ‘Puente de la Constitución’, the increase in this type of patients has been growing, reaching days like December 21 with eloquent data such as the fact of “receiving more than 40 patients for this reason and yet not having to require hospitalization none.

In addition, he insists on the effects of this sequence of waves, which is causing persistent fatigue in the toilets, which in the case of this service means that “this Christmas has been the first time in 30 years that we could not organize days off for the medical staff”. For this reason, he wants to thank “the generosity of all the staff, who have postponed breaks and vacations, accumulating more than 100 days in these sections.”

TEMPORARY OSCILLATIONS

In this case, its impact on this level of care requires even greater reflection, due to several aspects. On the one hand, due to the fact that pressure has been maintained on this service throughout the year for several years in provinces such as Segovia due to the fact that the concatenation of peaks of infections is added to the peaks of notable population presence due to festivals and summer vacation periods. But in addition, Gómez de Montes stresses that the hospital Emergencies are compensating for problems at other care levels, such as those that occur by delaying for several days the appointments that the citizen makes in Primary. Also with some hospital specialties.

He believes that the maxim that “where there is work, resources must be allocated” should be followed, recalling that it is a province with infrastructure and personnel resources for 155,000 inhabitants, “when there are several times of the year when we find ourselves with more than 225,000 people”

The head of the Emergency Department believes that “more is being done with less” and advocates making these services more attractive because “with six-month contracts it is difficult to retain that human capital, which in the end goes to other areas or to other provinces”, with the aggravating circumstance that they are personnel who “are places that are going to be needed with absolute certainty”. The Emergencies are “a tough destination, but very attractive for young doctors”.

As solutions, they propose several in the medium and long term, such as equating the contracts (until now very different) that are offered depending on the levels of care, to avoid a kind of internal competition based on the quality of the contracts. In addition, Gómez refers to the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine in Castilla y León, which insists on the need to create the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine. “It doesn’t seem normal that military healthcare already has the first promotions in this area and general public healthcare, no”, he says. Likewise, they point to the Ministry of Health to recall the need to speed up the implementation of this new degree, recalling that Spain is (along with Cyprus and Portugal) the only country in the EU that has not regulated this specialty as such.