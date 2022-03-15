Doctors who do not enjoy their profession – El Financiero

A vital question that is considered now, more than ever before, in medical schools in the world, is whether an institution has an updated Humanities Curriculum, since the emphasis that is being applied now in the United States, in its great majority within the Medicine Curriculum is, “How to teach and how to transmit to Medicine students and that in turn they like to apply it in their jobs as doctors, to be Medicine professionals, compassionate and worthy human support, of the growing health needs of their patients.

This aspect was expanded upon by my doctor when he told me: “Because some or many doctors in the country don’t like their work. They don’t enjoy it.”

I would like to comment that the renowned Penn State University School of Medicine in the United States was the first School of Medicine to apply an Official Humanities Curriculum to its medical students, since a vital part of their education is “learning how to be understanding and how to support the sad situation of being a patient”.

In a study carried out in the Public Institutions of Official Medicine in Mexico, it was detected, with serious concern, that many “doctors” do not like their work. They hate what they do. They hate being in front of sick people, mainly very humble and without resources!

One of the pieces of evidence that I obtained in my research and that has stuck with me is: Why are the first words that many IMSS doctors address to their patients: “What hurts?” Very far from a human and warm welcome, using the patient’s last name, always speaking of “you”.

An alleged explanation that I have discussed with doctors who like what they do and who really care about their patients, against the growing number of IMSS and ISSSTE doctors who do not like their work. They don’t enjoy it. That is why his 10-minute consultations, filling prescriptions for the long list of patients who by obligation “have to attend” by shift. It all boils down to filling prescriptions and…the next.

I learned that a large number of official doctors: IMSS, ISSSTE, Health, etc., do not like their work and also feel very poorly paid. They are miserably unbearable!

For this reason, consultations with humble patients do not exceed ten minutes, without touching or auscultating them for fear of infection. “Besides, they smell bad!” My research told me that the vast majority of Mexicans, the poor, do not receive, ever in Mexico, professional and more humane care…

“They are poor, dirty and smell bad…” The vast majority have suffered for generations in immense poverty and lack basic resources to seek and obtain better medical care,

For them, Lázaro Cárdenas created, without much success, the Medicine degree at the National Polytechnic Institute, exclusively to serve the poor of the province, not those of Mexico City.

A failure! Most stayed in the Capital.