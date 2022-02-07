Doctors who don’t want to serve Big Pharma unite, SIM is born

by Valentina Bennati

There is good news. Some associations that have long been involved in the protection of health have joined and formed the SIM, the Italian Society of Medicine.

A list of doctors, dentists and other figures who deal with health in various capacities (for example, biologists, psychologists, physiotherapists) is thus forming – and is growing day by day – who claim the right and duty to operate in full freedom and autonomy, without any pressure, imposition or conditioning, economic, political or of any other nature. The newly born SIM has, in fact, three fixed points: freedom of treatment by the physician, freedom of patient choice and keeping out the interference of the pharmaceutical industry.

There are currently fourteen associated entities including, among others, AMPAS (Association of Doctors for a Signal Feeding), led by Dr. Luca Speciani, very critical, since the early months of 2020, towards the political and health management of the new coronavirus; AIMeF (Italian Association of Forest Medicine); AsSIS (Association of Health Studies and Information); A Thousand Doctors For The Constitution And SOFAIItalian Anthroposophy Pharmacists Society.

But it is a young and lively reality that is growing rapidly and that remains open to members from other associations and singles in order to form a network that has ever greater voice and incisiveness with the ultimate goal to promote and develop more humane models of health, health and care that take into consideration all aspects of the person: physical, psychic, social and spiritual.

In fact, we read in SIM Manifesto:

“We recognize Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) when it is inspired by the principles of primary prevention, prophylaxis and personalized therapy, functional to the maintenance or restoration of health, understood as respect for the physiological dynamic balance of the circadian biorhythms of the neuro-endocrine systems . We do not accept the reductionist approach of Modern Medicinebased on the evaluation of the single organ and its functions and NOT on the correlations existing between the diseased organ and any other organ and how these influence each other, thus acting on the general health of the body in its complexity and entirety. We do not consider medicine a science, but an art that through the study of anatomy, physiology, biology, biochemistry, anthropology, allows us to know the functional, organic, psychic, spiritual needs of the human being to stay healthy. Medicine is one and has a scientific basis, but it also requires closeness, ethics, availability for assistance, humanity, empathy, listening, competence, courage. “

It’s still:

“Today the training of the doctor is subjected to strong economic and political conditions, and its work is limited by guidelines drawn up by scientific societies which are not always free from conflicts of interest. Furthermore, the medical-scientific updating concerning diagnostic technologies and health devices is partly funded directly by the pharmaceutical industry.

The expression of doubts or perplexities alone is punished todayas if it were not an integral part of the care decision-making process.

We therefore claim the right to exercise our sacred and precious work as doctors in full freedom and independence, without conflicts of interest and without having to report to third party economic entities: our goal is and must always remain the protection of human health: understood in the physical (absence of disease), psychic, social and spiritual sense.

The models of health, healthcare and care that we intend to promote and develop must act on the determinants of health, including environmental, socio-economic and cultural ones, must privilege care of the person and not of the disease alonepromoting an adequate lifestyle (healthy nutrition and physical activity, exposure to sunlight, pure air, healthy environments, healthy sociability) avoiding the use of drugs as much as possibleaccording to the ancient principle of “Primum non nocere”. We will oppose the medicalization of health, the invention of diseases and we will denounce ineffective treatments linked only to the logic of profitfighting for the independence of the health system and scientific research and against all conflicts of interest.

The reading of the Manifesto also clearly shows the position of the SIM in terms of vaccination obligation, a hot topic for a year now and a reason for clash and social division. And the position is obviously opposite to that of the Order of Doctors and of the other Orders of the various health professions.

In fact, we read:

“The protection of collective health cannot therefore rely on obligations and constraintswhich may conflict with constitutional rights e every medical decision can never harm the dignity of every single individual and of his collectivity, both during his life and in the moment of accompaniment to death.

We claim therefore, together with all the other health workers, without whom our work would be impossible, our dignity as doctors, to be able to operate in full freedom and independence of judgment, without any coercion economic, political or administrative, free to express our doubts and to broaden our knowledge about treatments, with the primary objective of protecting the health of the human being.

We refuse to enslave our work to the economic or social interests of industry or politicscommitting ourselves instead to full respect for the freedom of choice of treatment. “

In the end the invitation to other associations that share the manifesto to join to create, all together, synergistic forces and resources capable of overcoming the current pressure of institutionalized obligations and official protocols and the abuses perpetrated by professional associations:

“The Society of Medicine will welcome individual operators and Associations who will want to engage in this process of change, research, training, care for individual citizens and the entire population. “

Yes, what is needed now is precisely JOIN FORCES because there is a lot to do and change and individuals and associations themselves, although rich in members, are not strong enough.

In these times of authoritarian, blackmail and liberticidal drift, a well-organized network of entities and individuals is needed that are able to work in unison with concrete, clear and shared objectives.

What is needed now is also THE POSSIBILITY OF A FREE AND SERENITY COMPARISON suitable for the exchange of medical-scientific knowledge, but also of culture at 360 °. In fact, only through a respectful dialogue between the different experiences in the field of medicine and the interaction with other sciences and fields of knowledge, it is possible to build a true culture of health.

That of the newborn SIM will not be an easy path, but the intentions are excellent and the important potential can be glimpsed. Those interested can find more information and contact details HERE.

