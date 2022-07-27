Doctors will march this Wednesday in CDMX – El Financiero

The Mexican Association of Physicians in Training (AMMEF) convened through social networks a peaceful march for demand a secure social service.

Through a statement, the AMMEF invited undergraduate medical students, undergraduate medical interns, doctors performing their social service, resident doctors, health sector workers and the community to join the demonstration. ofl Monument to the Revolution in the Zócalo of the capital.

The Peaceful March for a Safe Social Service takes place after “the latest (violent) events that have occurred in the medical undergraduate student community, as well as the precarious facilities and unworthy situationss which the and doctors in this country work day by day”.

The doctors claim require government authorities to protect of university students, as well as to take the necessary measures to be able to guarantee a safe social security, as well as the decent work of doctors in the country.

On the other hand, they also demand that the corresponding authorities punish those responsible for depriving the lives of their companions and compensation for damages to family members, friends and colleagues, as well as indirect victims.

The doctors will commemorate the colleagues who have been deprived of life when performing their Social Service.

Durango will seek to eliminate social service after the murder of an intern

After the protests over the murder of medical intern Erick Andrade, on July 16, in the municipality of Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, the governor of the state, José Rosas Aispuro, indicated that steps will be taken to disappearance of community social service for doctors.

The Secretary of Health in the State, Sergio González Romero, said that with the withdrawal of the interns from the hospital centers, a worrying gap in the provision of medical servicesso it is sought to reengineer so as not to stop serving the population in the most remote communities.

Adding the interns of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Ministry of Health, SEDENA and the universities that have the degree, it is calculated 500 doctors who left rural hospitals and clinics.