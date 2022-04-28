document prices, visas, procedures and how to make the appointment – ​​Prensa Libre

On Tuesday, April 26, the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM), published in the Diario de Centro América the agreement number IGM-0052-2022 that contains the migratory services tariff that will be applicable in the country and abroad in which Charges are regulated to obtain passports of 5 and 10 years of validity, both ordinary and official, special travel documents, cross-border worker cards and applications for Guatemalan visas for foreigners, among other services.

According to the IGM, it is necessary to update said tariff to regulate all the charges for the services provided by that institution in Guatemala and abroad, through the country’s diplomatic or consular offices.