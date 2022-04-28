document prices, visas, procedures and how to make the appointment – ​​Prensa Libre

On Tuesday, April 26, the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM), published in the Diario de Centro América the agreement number IGM-0052-2022 that contains the migratory services tariff that will be applicable in the country and abroad in which Charges are regulated to obtain passports of 5 and 10 years of validity, both ordinary and official, special travel documents, cross-border worker cards and applications for Guatemalan visas for foreigners, among other services.
According to the IGM, it is necessary to update said tariff to regulate all the charges for the services provided by that institution in Guatemala and abroad, through the country’s diplomatic or consular offices.
passports
According to the tariff, Guatemalan passports and other identity and travel documents have the following prices.
- Ordinary Guatemalan passport or its renewal, US$50 valid for 5 years
- Ordinary Guatemalan passport or its renewal, US$85 valid for 10 years.
- Guatemalan official passport, US$30
- Guatemalan diplomatic passport or its renewal, US$30
- Replacement of ordinary Guatemalan passport, US$25
- Special travel document for refugees, US$10
- Cross-border and itinerant worker card, US$10 valid for one year.
Passports and documents issued abroad
- Ordinary Guatemalan passport or its renewal, US$65 valid for 5 years
- Ordinary Guatemalan passport or its renewal, US$100 valid for ten years
- Simple visa, US$50
- Multiple visa, US$150
- Authorization for temporary entry for transportation reasons, US$10 per person
- Special guest authorization, US$50
- Authorization per person within an artistic, cultural, religious, sports or educational group, US$10
- Replacement of ordinary Guatemalan passport, US$40
- Application for residencies abroad, US$75
Guatemalan visas
- Visa application fee, required in Guatemalan territory, US$25
- Entry of request for extension of tourist or traveler visa, required in Guatemalan territory, US$25
- Simple visa, US$25
- Multiple visa, US$100
Read also: IGM has paid more for passport cards during the last three years
Residences
- Residency application fee, US$25.
- Residency extension application fee, US$25
Temporary Residence
- 1 year, $200
- 2 years, $300
- 3 to 5 years, $5,000
- Temporary residence for ministers of worship or religious, US$50
- Temporary residence for students, US$100
- Temporary residence for refugees or political asylees, US$50
- Permanent Residence, US$700
- Permanent Residency for Central Americans, US$500
- Permanent Residence for annuitants or pensioners, US$400
Other services
Immigration Subdirectorate
- Modifications to residence records, US$15.
- Transfer from visa to passport, US$ 15
- Annual alien fee for permanent residences, US$40
- Request for Information or necessary documentation that expands or clarifies the documents presented in the applications for residencies or visas, US$5
- Request for Cancellation of residence, US$20
- Extemporaneous registration of residents, US$200
- Certification of Denial of Records, US$15
- Guatemalan Guarantor Registration Application, US$25
- Request for authorization to leave the country, US$25
- Application for ratification of permanent resident status due to dissolution of marriage or cessation of legally declared de facto union, change of type of residence or change of immigration status, US$25.
Immigration Control Subdirectorate
- Visitor’s card, US$15
- Root certificate, US$10
- Certification of migratory movement, US$10
- Immigration status certification, US$25
- Local pass for Guatemalans in adjacent areas and territorial sea, Q1 (one Quetzal)
- Ship-at-dock visit, US$50
- Boat visit at anchorage, US$50
- Entry of application for Immigration Regularization, US$25
- Special Status of Special Guests of State Organizations and their dependencies or of autonomous and decentralized bodies, artistic, cultural, religious, sports or educational groups that travel together under the responsibility of a specific person, US$50 per person
- Special Pass to enter the national territory for reasons of Air, Sea or Land transportation, US$50 per person
- Replacement of entry stamp in valid passport, US$10
It may interest you: Black market offers appointments for passports for Q1 thousand while Migration programs for 2022
Subdirectorate of personal and travel identity documents
- Guatemalan ordinary passport reasoning, US$10
- Certification of validity and validity of the Guatemalan passport, US$15
- Certified copy of Guatemalan passport, US$25
- Certification of Guatemalan passport issuance history, US$25
Other services of the IGM
- Certifications and records not specified in this rate, US$15; The records and certifications issued by the Refugee Status Recognition Department are exempt from this payment.
- Legalization of document signatures, US$25
- Proof of immigration status, US$30
“For the calculation of the amounts consigned in dollars of the United States of America to quetzales, the Guatemalan Institute of Migration is empowered to determine the reference price that will be in force each quarter, which will be obtained by applying the exchange rate for the sale resulting from the simple average corresponding to the first twenty days of the last month of each quarter. Said calculation will be made, proportionally, based on the daily reference exchange rate calculated and published by the Banco de Guatemala, during the aforementioned days”, reads the agreement.
It adds that, for the fulfillment of annual obligations, temporary and permanent residents will be understood to be the year of the corresponding fiscal year.
It is also mentioned that the payment of the fee corresponding to the ordinary passport is exempted in cases in which there is a judicial resolution that orders said extreme.
These rates will enter into force eight days after their publication in the Diario de Centro América.
How to make an appointment to obtain a passport in Guatemala
These are the steps and requirements you must complete to obtain your passport
To apply for or renew their Guatemalan passport at the country’s issuing centers, interested parties must enter the site https://servicios.igm.gob.gt/citasenlinea/ to schedule an appointment.