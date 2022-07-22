Documentaries to watch now

Arte returns to the case around Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl, BrutX sheds light on raï while Maïram Guissé writes the story of her mother.

Photo credit: Upian

If you are looking for something to do this summer, here is a list of documentaries that we have spotted on streaming platforms such as Arte and BrutX but also France TV. You will meet Fatimata, who arrived in the small town of Canteleu in France from Senegal and whose story is told by her journalist daughter in “La vie de ma mère”. BrutX is devoting a documentary to the Algerian Raï to give it back its nobility and Arte is making available free of charge until December 4 the New York Times documentary devoted to Janet Jackson’s Nipplegate in the United States.



Maïram Guissé recounts the life of her mother





Maïram Guissé portrays her mother Fatimata in a poignant and intimate documentary. The director of Senegalese origin, also a journalist at Le Parisien, answers throughout her story to this question that she suddenly asked herself. “Who is my mother?”. Arrived in France 23 years ago, in the small town of Canteleu near Rouen, Fatimata tells herself throughout the documentary through her doubts but also the behaviors she had to face throughout her years in France. “My Mother’s Life” is available for replay until December 29, 2022 on the France TV website.



The history of Rai





Born in Oran in Algeria in the 1930s, raï imposed itself as a veritable cultural revolution at the end of the 1980s. The documentary simply titled “Raï” available on BrutX tells the story of this musical genre, its early female icons like Cheikha Remitti and Fadela, to its modernization and revival with the introduction of autotune and synthesizers. But it is also about the new generation of singers who are determined to keep this musical heritage alive. “Rai” is to be discovered on the BrutX streaming platform.

Just before the Women’s Euro, players from D1 Arkema took part in an eloquence contest organized by the French Football Federation and the Prometheus Education association. An unprecedented initiative which tends in particular to break the clichés around the oral expression of football players in a world where they are often perceived as being little cultivated by public opinion. “High and strong” is available on Canal+ Sport.



The day Janet Jackson’s career changed





Back in 2004, in full halftime of the Super Bowl viewed by nearly 89 million viewers. Janet Jackson, at the height of her fame, sees her career turned upside down after Justin Timberlake rips off part of her corset, revealing her nipple. The conservative American population is then shocked, Janet Jackson must apologize publicly. The documentary “Janet Jackson: Before and After the Nipplegate Scandal” produced by the New York Times sheds light on the case dubbed “Nipplegate”. The famous newspaper dissects the American socio-cultural context in 2004 and more specifically, the place of black women in the United States. “Janet Jackson: Before and After the Nipplegate Scandal” is available for free on Arte until December 4, 2022.

A few months ago, Netflix exposed the racism and sexism of Abercrombie & Fitch in a documentary.

July 22, 2022