Documentary of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard will tell the B-side of the trial – Futuro Chile

One of the most mediatic legal cases of recent times was the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. Recall that the judicial process culminated in the victory of the actor, who ultimately received a large sum of money in damages.

Now, a new documentary will fully recount the media trial. This will be developed by Discovery+will be titled Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial, and will be released this month.

A documentary about the controversial and mediatic trial

As reported NME, the documentary will show interviews with Depp’s lawyers, as well as experts and journalists. all will detail him behind the scenes of Depp’s controversial legal battle against Heard.

The first episode will investigate Depp’s side of events. Everything, covering his «abusive childhood and drug dependencies» and presenting «an alternate version of events showing that Johnny is a victim of domestic abuse”.

On the other hand, the second episode details Heard’s account. The report will include “his detailed description of the alleged sexual assault told on camera for the first time.” In addition to howDepp’s defenders attacked her mercilessly through social networks“, as noted in a press release.

In addition, Discovery + took the opportunity to share a synopsis for the long-awaited documentary, it will ensure: «The series provides a forensic account of the key evidence and the turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make their own decisions about who to believe«.

Recall that Depp sued Heard in 2018, under accusations of defamation, all after amber write a column stating that he was a victim of domestic violence.

The trial concluded in June with the jury siding with Johnny Depp, who received $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million for her countersuit against Depp.