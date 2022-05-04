Documentary will uncover that Eduardo Verástegui is a scammer!

Eduardo Verastegui, 47 years old, he has been characterized by being very religious and collecting donations to carry out altruistic work; Nevertheless, the journalist Javier Ceriani, 48, told us that he carried out an investigation with which it would show that allegedly the actor and his relatives they would be keeping those resources to live in luxury. The host of Gossip no like showed us some documents that would prove it and told us that he would tell all this alleged fraud in a series entitled Deliver us from evil, amen, which will premiere this year on Netflix:

-Tell us, Javier, what is happening with Eduardo Verástegui?

“We carried out an entire investigation with a route that took us to Eduardo Verástegui and his foundation, Manto de Guadalupe, and we found that he has the same modus operandi as that of a scammer.”

-Explain us, what do you mean?

“After Ricky Martin was his partner (1999-2001) and he paid for his cell phone, Eduardo began asking people for money, supposedly to invest it in his movies. He later saw that there was money in the Catholic Church and he got into it.”

-How?

“She created a foundation called Manto de Guadalupe (2007) to help those in need, and the Guadalupe Center Medical Clinic (2010), in Los Angeles, which helps women so they don’t have abortions, and asks for donations for them. She also has an app, Tatatu, for which she is looking for investors (it’s like Netflix, they give virtual money for watching it)”.

-Keep going…

“In all this he got his family. Her sister Mariana and her husband, Jaime Hernández, lived in Texas and then she took them to Los Angeles to work for the foundation. They had no money, but they got richer; the brother-in-law, being president of the foundation, has a salary of almost 60 thousand dollars (one million, 224 thousand pesos); They have a million and a half dollar house.”

-Really?

“Yes, but that’s not all: they have another sister, Alejandra, and Eduardo asked Immigration that she could go to work in the United States at the clinic (2013), but it was also a somewhat fraudulent action.”

-Because what you say?

“Because the permit was for her to work as a systems engineer; however, in the SEP it appears that she has a degree in Tourism, that is, she is committing fraud and her relatives are in the US doing nothing”.

– Why “without doing anything”?

“We discovered that the foundation no longer exists and that it no longer has anything to do with the clinic; it continues to work, but now it is run by a doctor who says that he has no contact with them for many years.”

-And if they helped women?

“Also, according to the help it was free, but they charge $200 for each ultrasound treatment.”

What happened to the donations?

“Many are used to pay private cell phone bills, but how are you going to have a salary with 60 percent of the collection or pay for a cell phone with donations from an association that no longer works? he is incurring many sins and crimes, this is not what he preaches, he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

And what about investments?

“He asks all his victims for 500 thousand dollars, they have not seen their money back. Everything is documented by witnesses who have been affected, most of them have given us transaction documents that they made to this man.”

-Who has he scammed?

“A lot of people, including celebrities like Emmanuel and his son Alexander Acha, and impersonator Gilberto Gless. We are looking for testimonials from him. He also seduces gays to invest in his projects”.

– Where does that money go?

“It is what we want to know and I challenge you to stop praying the rosary and give us an explanation. I don’t know if the money has gone into this, but Eduardo has several apartments, including one in Miami that a lady gave him as an investment; he has his house in Mexico and the watch he wears costs 30 thousand dollars (612 thousand pesos)”.

Haven’t they filed complaints against you for fraud?

“So far, no, but we found unpaid fines; We have verified if they are his properties and they are indeed in his name.”

Have you had contact with him?

“They have threatened us; according to him, we are a political smear campaign, but rather he does that, even if he says no; he is helping his cousin to be governor of Tamaulipas and in the United States he has little friends in the White House”.

-What are you looking for by making this known?

“Show the inconsistencies behind a man who tarnishes the name of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and all the love and sexual life that we find in him. We will present it in the series Deliver us from evil, amen, which will be released this year on Netflix. It is not fair that he indulges himself at the expense of deceiving people, ”he concluded.