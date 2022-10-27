Documents show Jolie supports Maddox’s interest in guns

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt returned to the news after leaking the FBI report on the fight the couple had on the plane, which ended their marriage. According to the “Daily Mail”, the file brought to light details of the former couple’s relationship and the reasons that ended up wearing down the relationship, largely attributed to the actress’s personality.

Maddox was previously known to be furious with his adoptive father after the actor, in his rage, called him the ‘bloody Columbine kid’, alluding to the 1999 school shooting in Columbine, Colorado, when a teenager opened fire. killing several students.

Now it has been explained why Pitt calls him that: since he was little, Maddox has been obsessed with firearms and knives, a passion that Angelina Jolie allegedly encouraged, even against the actor.

Jolie herself once told “W” magazine that her own mother took her “to buy her first knives/daggers when she was 11 or 12.” At the time, she said that she “had already bought some for Maddox” in a “special store”.

Apparently Brad Pitt does not support this incentive, and it has started to cause friction between the former couple.

According to the newspaper “The New York Post”, the authorities examined all available information and the statute of limitations expired a long time ago: “They took into account all of Angelina’s accusations at the time, but no charges were filed. The FBI has conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident and there is no possibility of reopening the case. It’s all part of a deliberate campaign to discredit Brad,” a friend of the actor told the publication.

The friend drew attention to the fact that despite Jolie’s repeated citations of information from the FBI investigation into her ongoing custody battle with Pitt, a judge still granted him joint custody of their children.

“Angelina’s allegations have been raised in at least two different courts: first, during an extended custody trial, and second, after the plane incident. No charges have been filed, and Brad has received joint custody since Jolie filed for separation in September 2016,” the source said.

This week, photos were revealed of the injuries that Angelina Jolie would have suffered after a physical fight with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, aboard a private plane, in September 2016, when the couple was traveling with their children from Nice, France, for the United States.

The Page Six column had access to the images that the actress sent to the FBI. In the photos, Jolie showed the injuries she suffered inside the plane’s bathroom, on her hands. [como uma queimadura]in the elbow and in the back, when he tried to control Brad Pitt.

In FBI documents, she claimed the actor “grabbed her by the head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” “shaken her, pushed her against the bathroom wall, and yelled at her, ‘You’re tearing this family apart.

She further noted that two of her youngest children (whose names were redacted in the report) were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy? . She’s crazy,’” the report reads, adding that Angelina said the actor had been drinking throughout the trip.

According to Jolie, that comment caused one of her children – possibly Maddox – to yell at Brad Pitt: “[O problema] It’s not her, it’s you.”

“What he said infuriated Pitt, who attacked his son, so Angelina tried to stop him by strangling him by the neck, and he tried to escape by throwing himself backwards and pushing her against the armchairs. [do avião] behind them.” states the indictment document.

Included in the report are black and white photocopies of the photos, as well as handwritten pages provided by Jolie, allegedly also written by her children, containing descriptions of the incident.

After arriving in Los Angeles, the couple allegedly got into another physical altercation and she alleged that Pitt prevented her and the children from disembarking for 20 minutes, notes Page Six, stating that neither of them wanted to press charges.

“All parties agreed that no criminal charges would be brought in this case due to various factors,” the report reads.

In April, Angelina Jolie requested the investigation report, anonymously, to find out why Pitt was never charged. Sources close to Pitt told the Page Six column that the two sides had the same report for nearly six years, adding that Angelina was now using them for a media stunt as they discussed custody of their children.

