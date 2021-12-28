documents the history of the gulag- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

The ruling of the Supreme Court: from today the international arm of the NGO, which archives the memoirs of the gulags, will be liquidated. On Wednesday the sentence for Memorial’s human rights arm

The Russian Supreme Court has ordered the closure of Memorial International, the Russian human rights organization it manages the largest historical archive in the world of documents and testimonies from the gulag era, the prison and forced labor camps for political dissidents in which 20 million Russians ended up from the Lenin years to perestroika, with the greatest ferocity between 1929 and Stalin’s death in 1953. Memorial had been designated by the government as a foreign agent; on Monday the president of the association, the historian Yuri Dmitriev, was sentenced to 15 years in prison from a Petrozavodsk court, and Wednesday it is feared that a second sentence also liquider the archive of the association.

The real reason for the closure of Memorial is that the prosecutor’s office does not like his work to rehabilitate the victims of the Soviet terror, Tatiana Glushkova, the group’s lawyer, told CNN, announcing the appeal. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin makes no secret of considering the dissolution of the USSR one of the greatest geopolitical catastrophes in recent history and according to many observers, especially dissidents, more than one comment of his in recent years has been aimed at rewriting the history of Russia Soviet in a positive, almost hagiographic sense.

Memorial is a movement and, as the statute states, it sets itself the task of revealing and preserving the historical truth about large-scale political repression in the Soviet Union, as well as to defend human rights today. The center of the association is in Moscow, but there are more than 50 offices in Russia, six in Ukraine and several in Europe (including an Italian association inspired by Memorial’s themes and values); the parent company, Memorial International, was liquidated by today’s ruling, while the judge’s verdict on Wednesday will likely involve Memorial’s human rights center, accused of supporting extremists and terrorism.

In support of the association, on trial since November 23 but already registered in the register of foreign agents since 2016, the director of Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov and former USSR president Mikhail Gorbacev recently expressed their opinion in a joint appeal. That is, the only two Russians still alive to have earned the Nobel Peace Prize, respectively in 2021 and 1990. Memorial has always aimed to restore historical justice, preserving the memory of hundreds of thousands of people killed and tortured in years of repression. , so that this does not happen in the future. Closing the association has caused anguish and concern in the country, which we share. The appeal asked for the sentence to be delayed, but this was not the case.

Over thirty years of work on the memory of Soviet repressions, civil battles, human rights struggles, explained the president of Memorial Italia Andrea Gullotta, who asked for an urgent meeting at the Farnesina to urge a official intervention of the ministry. It speaks of a very serious decision, which leaves one appalled by the speed with which it was taken and by the consequences on Russian civil society.