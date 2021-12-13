Dodge Challenger is the queen of Instagram, not even a Ferrari in the Top 10

What is the car most loved by Instagram users? According to a survey, the answer is the Dodge Challenger, the emblem of overseas muscle cars. On the podium also Lamborghini Aventador and Mercedes Classe G, while Nissan and Volkswagen do better than Ferrari

S.and it is true that tastes they are always personal, it is equally true that numbers are not an opinion. It is on this assumption that StressFreeCarRental, an online car rental comparator, has compiled a ranking of 10 cars most loved by Instagram users. Specifically, the portal searched for the cars photographed with the hashtag #DreamCar by extracting the top ten. Surprisingly, but perhaps not too much, on the top step of the podium is the Dodge Challenger, a true American icon. The aggressive line and the exaggerated engines that have always characterized it have played a fundamental role in the victory, as well as the fact that the Challenger has over half a century of history behind it and a myriad of faces of the show to appreciate it, from Billie Eilish to Snoop Dogg, up to Arnold Schwarzenegger e Johnny Depp. If the Challenger was labeled as a dream car by 22% of enthusiasts, on the second step of the podium is the Lamborghini Aventador with 21% of the preferences. Third place, however, for the iconic Mercedes G-Class, strong of 18% of preferences.

We find then Porsche GT3-RS (12%); Mercedes-AMG CLA (10%), Bugatti Chiron (6%); Audi R8 (5%); Ford Mustang (4%); Nissan GT-R (2%) and Volkswagen Golf R (2%). The ranking therefore rewards the old continent, with 7 Europeans out of a total of 10 cars, in addition to a Japanese and two American cars. It amazes, however, as among the top 10 cars of the ranking there is not even a Ferrari present, which has always been one of the most recognized brands globally.