Dodge Demon challenges Suzuki Hayabusa, the start leaves us stunned

A Dodge Demon challenged a Suzuki Hayabusa in a quarter mile drag race. The departure is creepy, the video.

A challenge with a high adrenaline rate that one race Dodge Challenger Demon it’s a Suzuki Hayabusa. Both models impress with their technical skills and performance and, therefore, are the ideal vehicles for one drag race on the quarter mile, able not to disappoint expectations.

Specifically, the Dodge, produced in limited series in the North American market, owns a motor 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that delivers over 800hp of power, combined with a couple monstre of 1.040 Nm. These data are transformed into aacceleration frightening: from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds.

But the Hayabusa, for its part, represents the maximum in terms of pure performance compared to other two wheels. In fact, its 190 hp engine and 150 Nm of torque allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds.

Dodge Challenger Demon vs Suzuki Hayabusa: the video of the challenge

Once on the track, the drivers prepare for the start by warming up the tires of their respective racing cars. And already on this occasion, the Demon “Show your muscles”, skidding from a standstill even before launching. But then comes the moment of departure, where the Dodge itself is unable to keep the front end firmly on the ground, wheeling heavily. Therefore, we do not reveal any more and let you look at the complete challenge in the video offered by the Youtube channel Wheels.

Maybe there muscle car she pays for the delay at the start caused by the wheelie, but the fact is that Hayabusa gives her a second and a tenth of a gap on arrival. In short, it may not have won the drag race, but the Dodge certainly does not look bad in terms of performance, confirming itself as an authentic road racing car thanks to a time of just under 10 seconds. Suzuki, on the other hand, can celebrate the outcome of this exciting challenge, which once again testifies to its innate qualities of speed.