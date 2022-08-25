Dodger Challenger “Last Call” Shakedown: the farewell tour begins

Zapping The Blogauto Volkswagen Taigo Test Drive

Big news for Dodge, which unveiled its copy version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover and also revealed its Daytona SRT EV concept electric muscle car. The IC Chargers and Challengers are going to go with a bang, with the launch of seven special-edition models, the first of which is the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, based on a 1971 Shakedown Challenger concept from the 2016 SEMA Show.

Limited to just 1,000 copiesthis special edition will be based on the R/T Scat Pack. It’s not the baddest version, which matches the 707 horsepower Hellcat but this is the 6.4 liter Hemi Apache V8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 640 Nm of torque. Which is already enough to roar.

The panoply of the collector’s model

Half of these will be based on the standard width model and will be offered in livery “Destroyer Grey”while the other half will be based on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody (wider version) and offered in a finish “Pitch Black”like the movie with Vin Diesel.

The vehicles will sport black and red stripes that wrap around the Mopar Shaker hood that captures cold air. Additionally, the model will receive a “Shaker” underhood decal, red “392” fender graphics, “Shakedown” spoiler graphics, black Challenger badging and a unique R/T badging.

Standard-width Dodge Challenger Shakedown models will be sold with 20×9-inch low-gloss black wheels while wide models will receive 20×11-inch carbon black wheels. Behind both sets will be six-piston red Brembo brake calipers.

Inside, no change in design, which is starting to date, but an atmosphere in tune with the red and black stripes theme. The seats consist of a combination of black Nappa leather and Alcantara with red stitching. This stitching continues on the console, the steering wheel, the seats, while the seat belts are in demonic red color.

As with other upcoming special edition models, the Challenger Shakedown will receive a special commemorative plaque “Last Call” under the brushed aluminum hood. It includes the name of the vehicle, its silhouette, as well as the lettering which distinguishes it as having been “designed in Auburn Hills” and “assembled in Brampton”.