Dodgers beat Giants and send a message

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run triple and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Wednesday for a sweep in a short series of just two games.

Trea Turner and Will Smith had RBI singles in the fourth for the Dodgers, who scored six runs in their last two at-bats. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and 15 of 20.

The Dodgers won the first two games of 19 in which these Californian archenemies and NL West heavyweights will meet this season. Last year, combining their records, they won 213 games.

Tony Gonsolin (2-0) claimed the win after a five-inning, three-hit, five-strikeout job for the Dodgers.

The loss went to Alex Wood (2-2), who gave up four hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings against his former team.

For the Giants, Venezuelans Wilmer Flores 4-1; Thairo Estrada 4-0. Honduran Mauricio Dubón 1-0. The Mexican Luis González 3-1.

For the Dodgers, Puerto Rican Edwin Ríos 1-0.

